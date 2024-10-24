Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Cape May-Lewes Ferry to add hybrid ship, reducing pollution and gas consumption

    By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal,

    1 days ago

    Delaware River & Bay Authority representatives and local politicians gathered at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes on Wednesday to announce a new diesel-electric hybrid vessel will join the ferry fleet, likely in the summer of 2027.

    The new ferry will replace the MV Cape Henlopen, which is over 40 years old.

    "The engines are vintage WWII technology (1938); spare parts are becoming difficult to secure; maintenance costs continue to escalate combined with higher operating costs of the old engines and environmental impacts," DRBA spokesman James Salmon said.

    The Cape May-Lewes Ferry's first hybrid vessel will release fewer pollutants, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, Salmon said, and reduce fuel consumption by 35%.

    The new hybrid ship is expected to cost about $74 million, $20 million of which has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

    Lewes: Homeless staying in tents, temporarily, at old Troop 7 site on Coastal Highway

    Its design is expected to be completed by the end of the year, DRBA Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said, and construction is expected to begin next summer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKtF7_0wJuY8iT00

    The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, which takes passengers across the Delaware Bay between Delaware and New Jersey, has been running since 1964. Carrying both vehicles and passengers, it generates "tens of millions of dollars in local taxes and hundreds of millions in regional economic activity," Salmon said.

    Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Cape May-Lewes Ferry to add hybrid ship, reducing pollution and gas consumption

    Related Search

    Delaware river & bay authorityNew JerseyCarbon dioxideDelaware BayCape MayEnvironmental impact

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Listeria symptoms; did you eat something bad or just feeling bad?
    Delaware Online | The News Journal15 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    What does Delaware look like from space? See images from the International Space Station
    Delaware Online | The News Journal3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy