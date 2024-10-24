Delaware River & Bay Authority representatives and local politicians gathered at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes on Wednesday to announce a new diesel-electric hybrid vessel will join the ferry fleet, likely in the summer of 2027.

The new ferry will replace the MV Cape Henlopen, which is over 40 years old.

"The engines are vintage WWII technology (1938); spare parts are becoming difficult to secure; maintenance costs continue to escalate combined with higher operating costs of the old engines and environmental impacts," DRBA spokesman James Salmon said.

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry's first hybrid vessel will release fewer pollutants, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, Salmon said, and reduce fuel consumption by 35%.

The new hybrid ship is expected to cost about $74 million, $20 million of which has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Its design is expected to be completed by the end of the year, DRBA Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said, and construction is expected to begin next summer.

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, which takes passengers across the Delaware Bay between Delaware and New Jersey, has been running since 1964. Carrying both vehicles and passengers, it generates "tens of millions of dollars in local taxes and hundreds of millions in regional economic activity," Salmon said.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Cape May-Lewes Ferry to add hybrid ship, reducing pollution and gas consumption