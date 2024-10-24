Open in App
    Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Differences of opinion: Experts disagree on several Week 8 Delaware HS football predictions

    By Brad Myers, Kevin Tresolini and Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal,

    1 days ago

    We are back for another year of predicting the winners and scores for high school football games throughout Delaware each week.

    We’re doing well so far, as each of our four experts have been correct on at least 79% of the games through Week 7.

    Defending champion Brad Myers, Kevin Tresolini and Brandon Holveck cover high school sports for Delaware Online/The News Journal. Matt Kalin, who generates the Kalin Ratings for Delaware high school football, is a Mount Pleasant and recent University of Maryland graduate.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfONq_0wJuCGuI00

    We use a proprietary combination of algorithms, biorhythms, synthesizers, inside information, gut feelings, crystal balls, meteorology, dart boards and Magic 8 Balls to make our selections. For the first time this year, we may even use AI (if Allen Iverson returns our calls).

    Here we go with this week’s predictions:

    Thursday’s games

    Christiana at Dickinson, 6

    MYERS: Christiana 27-12. TRESOLINI: Christiana 34-6. HOLVECK: Christiana 20-15. KALIN: Christiana 32-12.

    Charter of Wilmington at McKean, 6

    MYERS: Charter 14-12. TRESOLINI: Charter 20-14. HOLVECK: Charter 30-27. KALIN: Charter 22-14.

    Friday’s games

    Glasgow at A.I. du Pont, 6

    MYERS: Glasgow 34-14. TRESOLINI: Glasgow 28-8. HOLVECK: Glasgow 20-14. KALIN: Glasgow 32-12.

    First State Military Academy at Brandywine, 6

    MYERS: FSMA 27-24. TRESOLINI: Brandywine 20-19. HOLVECK: Brandywine 24-21. KALIN: Brandywine 21-20.

    COMMON SENSE Tresolini: Indian River should have known better before violating DIAA rule with TV ad

    St. Andrew’s at Indian River, 6

    MYERS: Indian River 42-6. TRESOLINI: Indian River 35-14. HOLVECK: Indian River 35-7. KALIN: Indian River 42-14.

    Polytech at Seaford, 6

    MYERS: Polytech 31-14. TRESOLINI: Polytech 26-13. HOLVECK: Polytech 35-14. KALIN: Polytech 32-12.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAu1L_0wJuCGuI00

    Hodgson at Appoquinimink, 7

    MYERS: Appoquinimink 31-28. TRESOLINI: Appoquinimink 34-14. HOLVECK: Appoquinimink 31-14. KALIN: Appoquinimink 30-18.

    St. Georges at Caesar Rodney, 7

    MYERS: St. Georges 20-17. TRESOLINI: St. Georges 24-20. HOLVECK: St. Georges 35-34. KALIN: St. Georges 26-18.

    Concord at Caravel, 7

    MYERS: Caravel 49-6. TRESOLINI: Caravel 40-6. HOLVECK: Caravel 42-7. KALIN: Caravel 48-6.

    Laurel at Delmar, 7

    MYERS: Delmar 14-13. TRESOLINI: Delmar 21-14. HOLVECK: Laurel 24-14. KALIN: Delmar 21-20.

    Salesianum at Middletown, 7

    MYERS: Salesianum 24-10. TRESOLINI: Salesianum 24-14. HOLVECK: Salesianum 21-14. KALIN: Salesianum 26-20.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjrSC_0wJuCGuI00

    William Penn at Saint Mark’s, 7

    MYERS: William Penn 21-17. TRESOLINI: Saint Mark’s 17-14. HOLVECK: Saint Mark’s 21-18. KALIN: Saint Mark’s 24-16.

    Cape Henlopen at Smyrna, 7

    MYERS: Smyrna 30-28. TRESOLINI: Cape Henlopen 28-22. HOLVECK: Smyrna 29-27. KALIN: Cape Henlopen 28-22.

    Dover at Sussex Central, 7

    MYERS: Sussex Central 34-14. TRESOLINI: Sussex Central 21-7. HOLVECK: Sussex Central 29-7. KALIN: Sussex Central 34-14.

    Milford at Sussex Tech, 7

    MYERS: Milford 21-20. TRESOLINI: Sussex Tech 19-13. HOLVECK: Sussex Tech 21-14 . KALIN: Sussex Tech 25-24.

    Odessa at Tower Hill, 7

    MYERS: Tower Hill 28-24. TRESOLINI: Tower Hill 26-22. HOLVECK: Tower Hill 28-24. KALIN: Tower Hill 28-20.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQAR1_0wJuCGuI00

    Lake Forest at Woodbridge, 7

    MYERS: Woodbridge 29-21. TRESOLINI: Woodbridge 28-20. HOLVECK: Woodbridge 21-14. KALIN: Woodbridge 28-16.

    Delcastle at Red Lion Christian, 7:30

    MYERS: Red Lion Christian 34-6. TRESOLINI: Red Lion Christian 35-14. HOLVECK: Red Lion Christian 35-14. KALIN: Red Lion Christian 46-6.

    Saturday’s games

    Howard at Archmere, 11 a.m.

    MYERS: Archmere 28-26. TRESOLINI: Howard 28-21. HOLVECK: Archmere 31-28. KALIN: Archmere 26-20.

    Early College HS@DSU at Conrad, 11 a.m.

    MYERS: Conrad 42-6. TRESOLINI: Conrad 30-14. HOLVECK: Conrad 28-14. KALIN: Conrad 38-12.

    St. Elizabeth at Tatnall, 2

    MYERS: Tatnall 42-21. TRESOLINI: Tatnall 32-16. HOLVECK: Tatnall 35-14. KALIN: Tatnall 34-14.

    Mount Pleasant at Wilmington Friends, 2:30

    MYERS: Friends 20-18. TRESOLINI: Friends 24-20. HOLVECK: Friends 24-21. KALIN: Friends 28-18

    Delaware Military Academy at Newark, 3

    MYERS: DMA 34-6. TRESOLINI: DMA 35-13. HOLVECK: DMA 28-14. KALIN: DMA 36-6.

    LAST WEEK: Myers 19-3, Tresolini 20-2, Holveck 18-4, Kalin 19-3.

    SEASON: Myers 138-29 (.826), Tresolini 135-32 (.808), Kalin 135-32 (.808), Holveck 133-34 (.796).

    Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com . Follow on X: @BradMyersTNJ. Follow us on Instagram: @DEGameDay

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Differences of opinion: Experts disagree on several Week 8 Delaware HS football predictions

