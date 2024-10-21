Open in App
    Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Which Delaware restaurant might rap legend Flavor Flav visit this fall?

    By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOYAw_0wFMJ5ab00

    When rap star Flavor Flav headlines the Hip Hop Cultural Summit at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 26, fans might spot him dining at one of his favorite restaurants over the weekend.

    The free Summit, which requires registration, is presented by AllHipHop.com , Guerrilla Republik and the Delaware Art Museum .

    Here's what you need to know about the famous clock-wearing headliner’s love affair with a popular seafood restaurant, and what to expect from this year's second Hip Hop Cultural Summit.

    Flavor Flav orders 'the whole menu' at Red Lobster

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dqPL_0wFMJ5ab00

    Reports surfaced in May that popular seafood chain Red Lobster filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy . But Flavor Flav wasn't having it.

    On June 3, the Public Enemy legend shared a personal Instagram post showing off a family outing to Red Lobster. The post went viral, racking up over 51,000 likes. It included an image of Flav standing in front of a massive spread of food on the table.

    "Ya boy said he wuz gonna do everything to help Red Lobster and save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits," read the image on Flav's IG post, before adding he "ordered the whole menu."

    Flavor Flav's post sparked a conversation across the internet, with fans pleading with Red Lobster to #SaveTheBiscuits.

    A few days after Flav's IG post, Red Lobster sent a press release announcing it teamed up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

    “We love seeing our fans show up and rally for us, so when Flavor Flav reached out, we answered the call and invited him to join us in reminding fans we’re here to stay,” Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at Red Lobster, said in a statement.

    Delaware to score Steve Urkel actor: Jaleel White will bring book in late fall 2024: Here's what to know

    Flav would end up doing a commercial for Red Lobster this summer. The restaurant also announced a new meal collaboration called Flavor Flav's Fave's that featured the rapper’s signature meal fans could order for a limited time.

    The meal included Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, bacon mac and cheese, and garlic shrimp scampi, all on one plate.

    Months after Flavor Flav embarked on a quest to save Red Lobster, the restaurant chain declared victory.

    On Sept. 18, Red Lobster announced on Facebook it "successfully exited" chapter 11 bankruptcy, giving fans a reason to celebrate at one of its 545 restaurants.

    Reddit shares Flavor Flav and Red Lobster lore from 2006

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCubX_0wFMJ5ab00

    While Flav’s longtime dedication to Red Lobster became known to many over the summer, one Redditor recalled the rapper declaring his love for the seafood chain back in Season 1, Episode 3 of his VH1 reality show "Flavor of Love," which aired in 2006.

    "Once he took a girl on a date to Red Lobster on Flavor of Love. He went on and on about how fancy Red Lobster is," the Redditor explained . "I knew he was a fan."

    Flavor Flav's undying loyalty to the restaurant caused a different Redditor to salute him, stating: "We love a consistent lobster King."

    Where is Red Lobster in Delaware?

    • Dover: 271 N. Dupont Highway; (302) 734-9122
    • Talleyville: 309 Rocky Run Parkway; (302) 479-5582
    • Stanton: 1249 New Churchmans Road; (302) 456-1792
    • For more info, visit redlobster.com .

    What is the Hip Hop Cultural Summit in Delaware?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIZXr_0wFMJ5ab00

    After attracting over 1,000 guests to last year's inaugural summit, this second event aims to be bigger and better and celebrate hip-hop in various ways.

    The event will include a competitive series of battles involving emcee, DJ, graffiti and breakdancing, judged by experts.

    The Summit's "Hip Hop with a Purpose" offers three exhibits. The first features T. Eric Monroe’s storytelling of hip-hop through photography. Another comes from the Johnson Victrola Museum in Dover and spotlights the invention of the record player. There's also a showcase of local visual artists examining the theme "Art of Activism and Social Justice."

    Each exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 5.

    Special guests at Hip Hop Cultural Summit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLZMe_0wFMJ5ab00

    In addition to headliner Flavor Flav, the event will feature a variety of special guests from across the hip-hop world, including DJs, emcees, visual artists, activists and more. Celebrity guests include Delaware's AllHipHop.com founders Greg Watkins and Chuck Creekmur .

    The pair will be joined by special guests including Madd Illz , T. Eric Monroe , Chandra Pitts , Leon Rainbow , Fred Ones , Christian “Anthem” Wills , Radioshach , Councilman Duprè Kelly , A.B. Tha god , Dominick Draper , Radimez , Yasser Arafat Payne , Pam Africa , Hakim Green , DJ Spontane and Andre Jones .

    Delaware to get TV star this fall: 'The Jeffersons' actress is booking it here at age 93

    When is Delaware Hip Hop Cultural Summit?

    Delaware Art Museum (2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free admission, registration is required. For more info, visit delart.org or call (302) 571-9590.

    If you have an interesting story idea, email lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com . Consider signing up for his weekly newsletter, DO Delaware, at delawareonline.com/newsletters .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Which Delaware restaurant might rap legend Flavor Flav visit this fall?

    Shuveet Upuhazz
    1d ago
    Should we care?
    crazyK
    1d ago
    🙄 a chain restaurant…..go to a local one of a kind place!!
