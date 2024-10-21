Open in App
    Hotel du Pont brings afternoon tea back to Wilmington

    By Patricia Talorico, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    ( This story has been updated because an earlier version contained an inacurracy. The Hotel du Pont was built in 1913. )

    Pinkies up, Delaware food lovers.

    Wilmington's landmark Hotel du Pont is bringing back its afternoon tea service at Le Cavalier restaurant every Friday through Dec. 20.

    Afternoon tea has been a storied tradition at the 1913 hotel, long known as "Wilmington's front door."

    The Friday teas at the Hotel du Pont at 42 W. 11th St. in downtown Wilmington will have a French flair.

    The menu at "The Hotel" includes classic cucumber and dill, roast beef and watercress, and curried chicken salad sandwiches. Pastries served will be creme eclairs, blueberry financier cakes, and raspberry frangipane diamonds.

    A selection of traditional teas is included and champagne and cocktails are available for an extra cost.

    The cost is $45 per person. Reservations can be made via Resy .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Hotel du Pont brings afternoon tea back to Wilmington

