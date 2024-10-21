Drug-laced candy, spikes in crime: 3 debunked Halloween myths

You've probably seen the fear-mongering social media posts intended to prey on the fears of anxious parents − Halloween candy is being laced with drugs, or sharp objects are being hidden in goodies.

Or, maybe you believe that trick-or-treating is unsafe because you've been told that crime spikes on Oct. 31.

In Delaware − and generally elsewhere across the country, too − these allegations are false.

While there are certainly some fun myths surrounding Halloween, we break down the most believable, and also the most incorrect.

Myth No. 1: Drug-laced candy, or razor blades in goodies

Like many things on the internet, rumors of poisoned or drug-laced candy are false.

Joel Best, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, looked at reported incidents of " Halloween sadism " going back to 1958, USA TODAY reported in 2017 . Best said he was "unable to find a substantiated report of a child being killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat in the course of trick-or-treating."

ALL THINGS SPOOKY: 🎃👻🍬 Welcome to our 2024 Halloween Guide 🍬👻🎃

The only proven case of a child dying from poisoned Halloween candy occurred in Pasadena, Texas, in 1974, according to USA TODAY. But Timothy O'Bryan's father, not a stranger, put cyanide in the 8-year-old's Pixy Stix. Ronald Clark O'Bryan, sometimes called the Candy Man and the Man Who Killed Halloween, was executed for the crime in 1984.

Similarly, strangers are not giving drugs to children − what kind of business model would that be?

Still, parents and guardians who may use recreational marijuana, specifically edibles that are often made to look like candy, should take extra precaution around kids during the candy-filled Halloween season.

Myth No. 2: Crime is rampant on Halloween

No holiday is without issue, that's for certain.

But rumors that crime spikes on Halloween are just that − rumors.

Data from New Castle County police for the hours of 5 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 24, Halloween and Nov. 7 (one week before and one week after Halloween) in 2022 and 2023 show there were either about the same or fewer calls for service on Halloween than on the same days a week before and a week after.

Take a look:

Oct. 24, 2022 − 95

Oct. 31, 2022 − 78

Nov. 7, 2022 − 84

Oct. 24, 2023 − 90

Oct. 31, 2023 − 93

Nov. 7, 2023 − 76

In fact, Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox says July Fourth is the most dangerous holiday , with USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University data showing at least five mass casualty events have occurred on the Fourth of July since 2006.

Myth No. 3: It's illegal to trick-or-treat past a certain age in Delaware

This myth is actually based in some fact. Certain states do forbid trick-or-treating past a certain age.

In Chesapeake, Virginia, for example, children over 14 and any child trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. are guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor .

In Delaware, however, there are no such prohibitions .

According to parents.com , though, if you have children older than 12, it's best to sit down and talk with them about trick-or-treating, handing out candy or having a party.

READY FOR THE HOLIDAY? 🎃👻🍬 Here's our 2024 Halloween Guide 🍬👻🎃

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Drug-laced candy, spikes in crime: 3 debunked Halloween myths