Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Drug-laced candy, spikes in crime: 3 debunked Halloween myths

    By Isabel Hughes, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    You've probably seen the fear-mongering social media posts intended to prey on the fears of anxious parents − Halloween candy is being laced with drugs, or sharp objects are being hidden in goodies.

    Or, maybe you believe that trick-or-treating is unsafe because you've been told that crime spikes on Oct. 31.

    In Delaware − and generally elsewhere across the country, too − these allegations are false.

    While there are certainly some fun myths surrounding Halloween, we break down the most believable, and also the most incorrect.

    Myth No. 1: Drug-laced candy, or razor blades in goodies

    Like many things on the internet, rumors of poisoned or drug-laced candy are false.

    Joel Best, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, looked at reported incidents of " Halloween sadism " going back to 1958, USA TODAY reported in 2017 . Best said he was "unable to find a substantiated report of a child being killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat in the course of trick-or-treating."

    ALL THINGS SPOOKY: 🎃👻🍬 Welcome to our 2024 Halloween Guide 🍬👻🎃

    The only proven case of a child dying from poisoned Halloween candy occurred in Pasadena, Texas, in 1974, according to USA TODAY. But Timothy O'Bryan's father, not a stranger, put cyanide in the 8-year-old's Pixy Stix. Ronald Clark O'Bryan, sometimes called the Candy Man and the Man Who Killed Halloween, was executed for the crime in 1984.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbkGz_0wFLkyR100

    Similarly, strangers are not giving drugs to children − what kind of business model would that be?

    Still, parents and guardians who may use recreational marijuana, specifically edibles that are often made to look like candy, should take extra precaution around kids during the candy-filled Halloween season.

    Myth No. 2: Crime is rampant on Halloween

    No holiday is without issue, that's for certain.

    But rumors that crime spikes on Halloween are just that − rumors.

    Data from New Castle County police for the hours of 5 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 24, Halloween and Nov. 7 (one week before and one week after Halloween) in 2022 and 2023 show there were either about the same or fewer calls for service on Halloween than on the same days a week before and a week after.

    Take a look:

    • Oct. 24, 2022 − 95
    • Oct. 31, 2022 − 78
    • Nov. 7, 2022 − 84
    • Oct. 24, 2023 − 90
    • Oct. 31, 2023 − 93
    • Nov. 7, 2023 − 76

    In fact, Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox says July Fourth is the most dangerous holiday , with USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University data showing at least five mass casualty events have occurred on the Fourth of July since 2006.

    Myth No. 3: It's illegal to trick-or-treat past a certain age in Delaware

    This myth is actually based in some fact. Certain states do forbid trick-or-treating past a certain age.

    In Chesapeake, Virginia, for example, children over 14 and any child trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. are guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor .

    In Delaware, however, there are no such prohibitions .

    According to parents.com , though, if you have children older than 12, it's best to sit down and talk with them about trick-or-treating, handing out candy or having a party.

    READY FOR THE HOLIDAY? 🎃👻🍬 Here's our 2024 Halloween Guide 🍬👻🎃

    Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Drug-laced candy, spikes in crime: 3 debunked Halloween myths

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Daylight saving time is ending. Here's how to adjust your sleep for falling back
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Which Delaware restaurant might rap legend Flavor Flav visit this fall?
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 days ago
    What does Delaware look like from space? See images from the International Space Station
    Delaware Online | The News Journal9 hours ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy