Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports during Week 7. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Sports Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists.

Voting is free. The winner will be announced Friday. Here are this week’s nominees:

Catherine Farnan, Tower Hill cross country: Senior ran 19:15.6 for fifth place at the Joe O'Neill Invitational as the Hillers finished second as a team.

Pacey Hull, Lake Forest girls volleyball: Junior recorded 33 kills, 4 aces, 6 blocks and 7 digs in victories over Milford and Smyrna.

Julianna Lenz, Ursuline girls volleyball: Senior recorded 1 kill, 3 aces, 11 digs and 1 assist in a 3-1 victory over Charter of Wilmington.

Louis Miller, Charter of Wilmington boys soccer: Junior scored 4 goals and had an assist in victories over Newark Charter and Delcastle.

Bree Moffett, Smyrna field hockey: Junior scored 6 goals in victories over Indian River and Tatnall.

Brandon Holveck reports on high school sports for The News Journal. Contact him at bholveck@delawareonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Vote for Week 7 Delaware HS Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists