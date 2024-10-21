Open in App
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Your choice: Vote for the Week 7 Delaware Online Football Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

    By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school football during Week 7. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Football Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists.

    Voting is free. The winner will be announced Friday. Here are this week’s nominees:

    Isaiah Muhammad, Delaware Military Academy: Freshman scored four touchdowns – on runs of 5, 5 and 35 yards and a 40-yard punt return – in a 35-0 win over Concord.

    Jamarion Ramsey, Red Lion Christian: Junior intercepted three passes, returning two for touchdowns of 44 and 48 yards, in a 49-7 win over Mount Pleasant.

    Malachi Hayes, Woodbridge: Junior rushed 24 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns and added four tackles and an interception in a 29-0 victory over Wilmington Friends.

    Drew Marks, Smyrna: Sophomore completed 24 of 32 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and ran 11 times for 85 yards and a fourth score in a 28-7 win over Dover.

    Khalid Schoolfield, Delmar: Senior scored both of the Wildcats’ touchdowns, on runs of 22 yards in the second quarter and 12 yards in the fourth quarter, in a 13-7 win over Sussex Tech.

    Editor’s note: If you cannot see this poll on your desktop or mobile device, please refresh this page or try opening it in a different browser. Some mobile app users may need to open this page in a browser instead of in the app to register their vote.

    Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com . Follow on X (aka Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ. Follow us on Instagram: @DEGameDay

