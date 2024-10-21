Disability History and Awareness Month capped off with free resource event: Education roundup

October is Disability History and Awareness Month in Delaware.

As the month nears its close – somehow – a few packed informational events are on the horizon for families across the state this week. In Dover, the state and its YMCA arm are looking to bring a day of resources and education to the community, Thursday. In Brandywine School District, teachers are teaming to give parents greater resources on what support is available to students with disabilities at the college level.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on these and other education updates you may have missed.

[ Did we miss another good education story? Tell me about it: kepowers@gannett.com . ]

State, Delaware YMCA to host resource fair to honor disability awareness

ICYMI: This month has been Disability History and Awareness Month.

The title has held since former Gov. Jack Markell signed its founding legislation back in 2011, as an effort by lawmakers to encourage schools to boost information, inclusive lessons spotlighting history and more to build acceptance. The goals of such legislation continue, according to Kathie Cherry, office manager for the Governor’s Advisory Council for Exceptional Citizens .

The stand-alone state agency basically operates as advisers on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act in the First State. And each time this month comes around, it looks to provide resource manuals and materials to schools, while also sharing information online. One event is set to cap off October.

The council has partnered with the Delaware YMCA to host a resource fair this week. From noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 , various agency representatives, lawmakers and school communities will get the chance to learn more about state resources and historic contributions of people with disabilities, all at the Dover YMCA.

This year's theme? “Share our Similarities. Celebrate our Differences."

ICYMI: Delaware named this Colonial educator the 2025 Teacher of the Year

Info session to highlight college-level resources for students with disabilities

"Unfortunately, there has been a dearth of information – and even misinformation – about what parents/guardians should do as their special-needs children (autism spectrum, ADHD, OCD, etc.) move closer to college," one parent and former Brandywine School District teacher wrote to Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Karen Cloud hopes to boost awareness of an upcoming meeting to combat just that.

This Tuesday night, Brandywine is hosting a meeting for families and otherwise advocates for student with disabilities on additional supports and services available at the university level. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 , at Mount Pleasant Elementary School, educators will present on how children can utilize these resources. It's not always widely known.

"This meeting provides guidance for parents and guardians of college-bound neurodivergent children," Cloud said. "These parents/guardians are typically overwhelmed and have not had the opportunity nor the resources to find information about the services available for their children to be successful in college."

The session is free for families and led by educators, she said.

Student health: XEC variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout US. What you need to know

Delaware Peace Week events continue this week

Peace Week is looking to bring together organizations from all over Delaware to celebrate a common cause, according to organizers. And that is, of course: peace.

Although the kickoff was last weekend in Rodney Square, more events and educational opportunities still line the schedule — from a " Peace Rock Painting and Drumming Circle " in Seaford, to " Becoming a Poverty Abolitionist " virtual discussion, to a Food Bank tour, one " Pizza with the Police " event in Wilmington, another discussing " Depolarizing as Spiritual Discipline & Democratic Imperative " and much, much more.

In fact, there were more than 50 events affiliated with the cause by its start. Peace Week runs Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, with a rundown of events online .

Is your child turning 5 next year? Time to talk kindergarten, per the first spouse

Earlier this month, first spouse Tracey Quillen Carney personally looked to kick off kindergarten registration.

“I flunked kindergarten registration when my oldest went to school – I couldn’t figure out our system here in Delaware," Quillen Carney said in a press release from the state's education department. "Now, the state’s universal, online system is so much more family-friendly; it’s more equitable; and it’s more likely to get kids signed up early, which helps the students, families and schools prepare more effectively for the coming year.”

She happily dubbed herself the honorary chair of the Kindergarten Registration Campaign for the past eight years, as she led an effort at Claymont Public Library, Oct. 9. Throughout her husband's administration, under the First Chance Delaware initiative, she has aimed to boost important issues in education.

Parents and guardians of children turning 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2025 , per DDOE, are encouraged to begin planning for kindergarten registration now . The state launched this online system in 2022, and teams are available to help navigate the process.

“The transition into kindergarten is a big deal for children and their families," said Diane Frentzel, Delaware Readiness Teams program manager, in the same release. "Delaware Readiness Teams are here to support you through the registration process, so your child is registered and ready to learn on the first day of kindergarten."

Forget the shadow: What the NOAA winter forecast 2024 suggests for Delaware

Got a story? Kelly Powers covers race, culture and equity for Delaware Online/The News Journal and USA TODAY Network Northeast, with a focus on education. Contact her at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on X @kpowers01 .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Disability History and Awareness Month capped off with free resource event: Education roundup