Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Poll: Who should be the next Delaware Student of the Week?

    By Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjkHe_0wFKpLhg00

    Time for the next standout Student of the Week. Scholars across Delaware schools deserve some recognition as the academic year continues.

    You've heard it before: Like the long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement alongside reader voting, Delaware Online/The News Journal is honoring a "Delaware Student of the Week" across high schools. The award looks to highlight perseverance, academics, extracurricular activities, volunteerism and more that make up the lives of young scholars.

    School principals and other educators send in nominations — while you, dear reader, handle the rest.

    Here are the four nominations for the next 2024-25 Delaware Student of the Week:

    Alex Aguilar, Wilmington Christian School : This senior class president also runs on the cross-country team. That is, when he isn't working to complete firefighter training outside the classroom. That firefighter academy runs two days a week, according to his nominator, and every other weekend. When Aguilar graduates from his private school he will soon become a volunteer firefighter.

    Kaylee McDowell, Lake Forest High : This junior has demonstrated "exceptional talent" in academics and performing arts, according to her nominator. She joined the All-State Chorus in 2023, the National Chorus in 2024, serves as the 2024-25 vice president of the Drama Club and, since her freshman year, has performed lead roles in Lake Forest High School musicals and plays. That includes shows like Legally Blonde, Clue and Guys & Dolls. All the while, her academics see her ranked at the top of her class.

    Helen Socorso, Archmere Academy : Socorso was the academy's first student teaching assistant this summer, during a Summer Enrichment Program. The senior jumped at the opportunity to help teach rising ninth graders biology, and she consistently met with a mentor teacher in advance to go over lesson plans, labs and objectives. "Her student evaluations were gleaming!" her nominator gushed. The student and track powerhouse was called a true example of a school leader.

    Norah McGlinchey, Ursuline Academy : This senior just got to represent the state of Delaware as a page at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. McGlinchey was the youngest member of the Delaware delegation in Chicago, according to her nominator. This Catholic school student helped manage the state breakfast, organize delegates and run errands on the floor of the convention center. She particularly loved getting to meet Gwen Walz and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

    Please allow time for the poll below to load. If you are still having trouble seeing it, you may vote here .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Poll: Who should be the next Delaware Student of the Week?

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Richard Tucker
    2d ago
    Richard J Tucker III and Ronald Jefferson Tucker
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Which Delaware restaurant might rap legend Flavor Flav visit this fall?
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    What does Delaware look like from space? See images from the International Space Station
    Delaware Online | The News Journal10 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Starbucks to release 'Wicked' drinks inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. Where to get yours
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy