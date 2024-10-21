Poll: Who should be the next Delaware Student of the Week?

Time for the next standout Student of the Week. Scholars across Delaware schools deserve some recognition as the academic year continues.

You've heard it before: Like the long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement alongside reader voting, Delaware Online/The News Journal is honoring a "Delaware Student of the Week" across high schools. The award looks to highlight perseverance, academics, extracurricular activities, volunteerism and more that make up the lives of young scholars.

School principals and other educators send in nominations — while you, dear reader, handle the rest.

Here are the four nominations for the next 2024-25 Delaware Student of the Week:

Alex Aguilar, Wilmington Christian School : This senior class president also runs on the cross-country team. That is, when he isn't working to complete firefighter training outside the classroom. That firefighter academy runs two days a week, according to his nominator, and every other weekend. When Aguilar graduates from his private school he will soon become a volunteer firefighter.

Kaylee McDowell, Lake Forest High : This junior has demonstrated "exceptional talent" in academics and performing arts, according to her nominator. She joined the All-State Chorus in 2023, the National Chorus in 2024, serves as the 2024-25 vice president of the Drama Club and, since her freshman year, has performed lead roles in Lake Forest High School musicals and plays. That includes shows like Legally Blonde, Clue and Guys & Dolls. All the while, her academics see her ranked at the top of her class.

Helen Socorso, Archmere Academy : Socorso was the academy's first student teaching assistant this summer, during a Summer Enrichment Program. The senior jumped at the opportunity to help teach rising ninth graders biology, and she consistently met with a mentor teacher in advance to go over lesson plans, labs and objectives. "Her student evaluations were gleaming!" her nominator gushed. The student and track powerhouse was called a true example of a school leader.

Norah McGlinchey, Ursuline Academy : This senior just got to represent the state of Delaware as a page at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. McGlinchey was the youngest member of the Delaware delegation in Chicago, according to her nominator. This Catholic school student helped manage the state breakfast, organize delegates and run errands on the floor of the convention center. She particularly loved getting to meet Gwen Walz and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

