    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Fruit flies, weekend football and Halloween on the horizon

    By Brittany Horn, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Happy Monday!

    Another weekend has come and gone in the blink of an eye. My husband tells me we always say it, but time is truly flying. Halloween is on the horizon (and so many events have already started ), the NFL season is cruising along and college football has delivered upsets every weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MHkq_0wEjDdyQ00

    But it's another Monday, which means you're in need of the news that's going to get you through this week.

    On the weather front, I hope you didn't pack away all your summer favorites quite yet: The weather is looking like summer all week , with no signs of rain. The lows overnight in the high 50s will be just cool enough for a sweatshirt, but you shouldn't need those heavy sweaters quite yet.

    Bad news though when it comes to Delaware's drought: things are staying dry .

    Now, for the news you can use (and more) ...

    The bane of fruit flies

    Reporter Shannon Marvel McNaught's story tells me I'm not alone this fall: Fruit flies are everywhere .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aupn_0wEjDdyQ00

    Whether it's refrigerating ripe produce or covering your drain with a bag overnight, Shannon has all the tricks to rid your home of these pesky insects. Not going to lie, I may have to try the drain trick!

    Read her full story here .

    Also worth your time …

    Elections : Early voting in Delaware starts soon. What you need to know

    Holidays : Are you seeing a lot of skeletons in Delaware? Here's the reason for it

    Entertainment : Delaware's vampire governor, Dover ghosts, creepy Lewes dolls & haunted restaurants

    Health: Delaware has 15th highest cancer death rate in US, new data shows

    Gallery of the Day : Wilmington Friends travels to Greenwood area to take on Woodbridge in high school football

    Sports: Delaware high school football scoreboard for Week 7

    Random Acts of Kindness

    Do you know someone who made a difference to someone when they really needed it? Is there a Good Samaritan you’d like to see highlighted, someone who offered a kindness, that made a difference for you, or made someone's life a little better in Delaware? If you know someone deserving of a story, email Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline with as much information as you can provide.

    And read the latest of Krys’tal’s chronicles here.

    Note to readers

    Daily Briefing is your first stop for top Delaware news, a friendly guide to other Delaware Online services – our best projects, digital archives, e-edition, online puzzles and comics, polls, regional and seasonal guides, award-winning photos and videos, social media highlights & more.

    This is your morning briefing. We strive to make it engaging, useful and informative.

    Thank you to our readers who support us as subscribers, making our local coverage of your community possible. Check out our Subscribers Guide.

    Get out: Participating in Sober October? Where to find alcohol-free beers and more in Delaware

    🍳 Comfort food : Good gourd: 10 important ways pumpkin benefits your health

    🧩 Brain teaser: Try today's crossword

    ✈️ Get away : Epic Universe, Universal’s new theme park, will open next spring: When you can get tickets

    🥾 Get moving : Autumn bird-watching at Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges

    🛠️ Problem solved: How to make smart doorbells play Halloween sounds

    💗 Give back: How much does it cost to mail a Christmas card? What USPS says about stamp prices

    And now, more news we don’t want you to miss …

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fruit flies, weekend football and Halloween on the horizon

    slots
    1d ago
    Eagles suck
