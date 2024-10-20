Open in App
    Delaware Online | The News Journal

    From canvas to skateboard: Rozeal.’s artistic mastery on full display at the Biggs

    By Kerri Lacey,

    2 days ago

    The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover is currently showcasing the work of internationally renowned artist Rozeal. in a new exhibition titled "Rozeal.: Want Not (Rescue from the Otherwise Obscene, Salvation from the Wicked).'' Running through March 2, this exhibition offers a stunning collection of the artist's works, blending cultural, artistic, and historical influences in visually and conceptually captivating ways.

    Rozeal., whose work belongs to the collections of prestigious institutions like the National Portrait Gallery, is known for fusing African American and Japanese cultures with elements of hip-hop, anime and graphic novels. This unique blend of influences makes her a standout figure in contemporary art.

    At the Biggs, visitors have a rare opportunity to explore her artistic vision and witness how she develops complex and intriguing characters through these influences.

    A multidimensional artistic approach

    Upon entering "Rozeal.: Want Not,'' visitors are met with a wide variety of mediums, from traditional paintings to unconventional pieces like skateboards and chessboards, all transformed by Rozeal.’s distinctive style. Some works are even painted directly on the museum walls, making the art feel alive and interactive.

    A significant aspect of Rozeal.’s work is her focus on character development. She introduces a cast of recurring characters, each with a personality shaped by her broad array of inspirations. These characters are brought to life through different mediums, including paintings, sketches, costumes, 3D-printed figures and video performances, allowing visitors to experience these personas in motion.

    Rozeal. is known for her meticulous attention to detail and her ability to blend various artistic movements. Visitors will see traces of Ukiyo-e, a Japanese woodblock print style, infused with contemporary American street culture, blending the past and present in a timeless yet modern exploration of identity and issues.

    Cultural fusion: African American and Japanese influence

    Central to Rozeal.'s work is the fusion of African American and Japanese cultures. She combines bold, vivid colors reminiscent of traditional Japanese art with references to hip-hop and Black culture, reflecting the globalized world we live in. Rozeal. often explores themes of cultural appropriation and identity, with her characters offering commentary on how cultures borrow from one another and the power dynamics involved.

    Her work frequently references the ganguro subculture, where individuals darken their skin to emulate African American hip-hop stars, showcasing the complexities of cultural exchange in a global context.

    Interactive and engaging

    One highlight of the exhibition is its interactive element, which invites visitors to engage directly with the art. Multimedia stations allow guests to view a video performance of Rozeal.’s characters through a showcase of "The Battle of Yestermore,'' offering a deeper understanding of her storytelling and creative process. These elements add another layer to the exhibition, encouraging visitors to fully immerse themselves in the artist’s world.

    For those eager to learn more, Rozeal. will be at the Biggs Museum on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. for a live painting session. Visitors can watch the artist at work and participate in a Q&A session, gaining further insight into her inspirations and techniques. A guided tour will follow, providing a deeper exploration of the pieces on display.

    A must-see exhibition

    "Rozeal.: Want Not'' offers something for everyone, from art enthusiasts to casual museum-goers. Rozeal.’s work pushes the boundaries of art while exploring the intersections of identity, culture and expression. Whether familiar with her work or encountering it for the first time, visitors are sure to leave with a lasting impression.

    Don’t miss the chance to experience this extraordinary exhibition, open at the Biggs Museum through March 2. It’s an opportunity to engage with one of today’s most innovative artists and explore the rich fusion of cultures that define Rozeal.’s work.

    Location & hours

    The Biggs Museum of American Art is located at 406 Federal St., Dover, and is open Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    About the Biggs Museum of American Art

    Founded in 1993, the Biggs Museum is known for its distinguished collection of American art and decorative arts from the 1700s to today. As a nonprofit organization, The Biggs engages visitors through vibrant exhibitions and educational programming, fostering creativity and a love of art in the community. Visit www.thebiggsmuseum.org for more information.

    Kerri Lacey is director of marketing and public relations for the Biggs Museum of American Art .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: From canvas to skateboard: Rozeal.'s artistic mastery on full display at the Biggs

