Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Here are the 5 best and worst trick-or-treat candies your kids will get this Halloween

    By Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Halloween is on the horizon and it's time to look at the most important aspect of the holiday – the candy.

    Sure you want to decorate properly and make sure you have a fantastic costume, but at the end of the day, it's all about the candy – what your children want and what you're prepared to take from your children.

    Here's a look at the good and bad of Halloween candy and what Mom and Dad will say, "Oh, there's something wrong with this." 🙄

    5 worst Halloween candies to get

    Candy Corn

    We can debate the number of stale Three Musketeers (the lowest level of the M&M/Mars candy bar chain) that will get thrown out in December, but I think everyone can agree the worst candy is the snack-size bag of candy corn and candy pumpkins. I'm sure some people love candy corn, but they're probably the same folks who keep the Circus Peanuts market alive.

    3 Musketeers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsBwS_0wDOjIq500

    Do you know why Snickers and Milky Way are so good? Compared with their M&M/Mars companion, anything would look good (except candy corn). This candy bar is just chocolate fluff. Nothing else. To put it simply, if you're going to waste daily calories on a candy bar, don't get short-changed by chocolate fluff.

    Necco wafers

    Not to be sacrilegious, but any candy that makes communion wafers taste good is off-the-charts bad. The candy has been made since 1847, and each wafer seems like it was made that year.

    Almond Joy

    Remember your parents getting a box of chocolates at holiday time and you'd look for the milk chocolates and stick your fingers in the back searching for the caramel and avoiding the coconut? Of course, because what kid wants coconut candy? Their taste buds aren't mature enough to enjoy coconut. Most adults prefer to avoid it, too.

    Licorice

    Black licorice is nasty and immediately goes into the donation pile. Red licorice or Twizzlers are better than black licorice, but that's a low bar to clear and it still ends up in the donation pile.

    Honorable mentions: Popcorn ball, fruit, granola bars

    Set for the holiday: 🎃👻🍬 Welcome to our 2024 Halloween Guide 🍬👻🎃

    5 best Halloween candies to get

    Full-size candy bars (minus 3 Musketeers)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCGY3_0wDOjIq500

    This is the great white whale of Halloween. You may not like Almond Joy, PayDay or Heath bar, but if a house gave you a full-size candy bar, you made sure to thank them. And, if that house gave you a full-sized Snickers, Crunch bar or Take 5, they were the golden house and you'd protect it from being hit with eggs, shaving cream or toilet paper.

    Snickers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0uNL_0wDOjIq500

    There's a reason Snickers are among the most popular candy bars, and it has nothing to do with 3 Musketeers. The combination of peanuts, caramel, chocolate and nougat is a little bit of heaven here on Earth. It's why you feel a little short-changed when you get one of those mini squares.

    Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485rtm_0wDOjIq500

    It doesn't matter if it comes as a cup, pumpkin, tree or egg, the mixture of peanut butter and chocolate seems to release more endorphins in your brain than almost any other candy. They're the gold standard, which is why they're wrapped in gold foil.

    M&Ms

    Peanut or Peanut Butter M&Ms are some of the finest candies available. Simple, crunchy and they don't make a mess at all. The colors are bright and you get so many bags you don't care if Mom or Dad grab a bag.

    Milky Way

    Without the peanuts, it's less than a Snickers bar, but the simple layer of caramel makes Milky Way leaps and bounds better than 3 Musketeers. It's a very underrated candy that makes children with nut allergies smile. Again, it's not as good as Snickers, but you don't feel bad when you dig into your trick-or-treat bag and pull out a Milky Way.

    Honorable mention: Crunch bars, Krackle and Mr. Goodbar

    5 treats parents will steal from their kids

    Let's start with the simple fact that no parent with a soul would steal full-size candy bars from their child's bounty. Also, we've already touched on Snickers, Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Way and M&Ms so we'll touch on other favs.

    Take 5

    Dad is stealing this from the kids' bags. It's peanut butter, chocolate, pretzels, and caramel in one little bar. Tell me this doesn't seem like it would go well with a beer. Kids might not appreciate it, but adults who know know that Take 5 is truly the best candy bar out there.

    100 Grand

    This will be hard to get away from the kids, but parents have their ways. The crispies, chocolate and caramel, it's just too much goodness for kids and they haven't behaved well enough to deserve a 100 Grand – at least that's what we say to ourselves to validate our decision to steal it.

    Twix

    The Twix commercials asked if you were Left Twix or Right Twix. Most parents were ambidextrous when it came to stealing these from their children. Like the Take 5, Twix satisfies your need for cookies, caramel and chocolate. As a bonus, Twix is amazing when frozen and goes well with ice cream. It's a five-tool candy bar.

    Kit Kats

    Those crispy, chocolaty wafers are too good to resist. Children of all ages love them so the younger ones need to hide them from the adults, just saying.

    Dots

    This is personal, and I'll die on this hill if needed. They're fun gumdrops that just bring a smile to your face and your dentist's. They aren't as good as gummy bears or Swedish fish, but they are still top-notch candy that isn't distributed enough on Halloween.

    Honorable mention: Any Hershey's miniature, Milk Duds and Heath bar

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Here are the 5 best and worst trick-or-treat candies your kids will get this Halloween

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    17 Items You Should Always Buy at Family Dollar
    FinanceBuzz4 days ago
    Did fruit flies get in your house? How to get rid of them
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Which Delaware restaurant might rap legend Flavor Flav visit this fall?
    Delaware Online | The News Journal10 hours ago
    Starbucks to release "Wicked" drinks inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. Where to get yours
    Delaware Online | The News Journal6 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Need to know how to remove wallpaper? Here's a step-by-step guide
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Amelia Island lighthouse is beaming again
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy