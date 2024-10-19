Open in App
    Walk (in costume) on the wild side at Boo at the Zoo

    By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Looking for some pre-holiday fun to do with the kiddos this weekend?

    Brandywine Zoo hosts its annual Boo at the Zoo event from Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20, this year.

    It's an opportunity to get outdoors, enjoy the projected warm weather, see and learn about the zoo animals and get in the mood for the spooky season.

    It's also a chance for everybody to give their Halloween costume a trial run before the big day.

    Boo at the Zoo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a three-day trick-or-treat party. The zoo will be decorated for the event.

    Guests of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes. That means you, too, parents.

    And, of course, the zoo’s animals will be present for all the fun.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W61Jk_0wDORHF200

    Member tickets cost $4, and nonmember tickets cost $8. Kids under age 3 get in for free.

    Purchase your tickets at the door or online at brandywinezoo.org/booatthezoo .

    1001 N. Park Drive, Wilmington, (302) 571-7788; brandywinezoo.org

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Walk (in costume) on the wild side at Boo at the Zoo

