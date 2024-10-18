Nothing better than a college football Saturday. But will Tuesdays work at Delaware?

Fall Saturdays are meant for college football games.

Ideal settings are framed by an alluring backdrop of changing leaves and accompanied by the drumbeat of a marching band and the roar of a crowd.

They’ve been my destination for 26 years now, chronicling University of Delaware football for Delaware Online/The News Journal, just as they were in my youth and my own college days.

Lehigh University’s Taylor Stadium was my Saturday haunt as a kid. There, I frequently felt the fright visiting Delaware teams instilled in those of us who cheered for often-overmatched Lehigh. That first glimpse of the Blue Hens in their road white jerseys and gold pants, and those helmets that looked like Michigan’s, often ensured the host team was doomed for defeat.

Delaware always arrived toting its fearsome football reputation and glorious history, which now includes six national championships. Such notoriety has long given Delaware football national status, as did a fun-to-watch/hard-to-defend offensive system – the Delaware Wing-T – that was hatched here and still influences the game.

I switched sides as a University of Delaware student and aspiring sportswriter, chronicling the exploits of the Blue Hens while launching my career in journalism. That included covering Delaware’s fifth national title, as an NCAA Division II member in 1979.

Twenty-four years later, I reported on Delaware’s 2003 team blasting Colgate 40-0 for the NCAA Division I-AA title for The News Journal.

But Delaware’s football distinction is about to receive a significant and challenging alteration that will be interesting for me to cover and fun for fans to follow.

Will it be a joy for the Blue Hens themselves? That remains to be seen, but they certainly welcome it and are sure to give it the old college try.

And with that, will come an abrupt change to those cherished Saturdays. Soon Delaware fans will learn if weeknight games are equally appealing.

Around this time last year, I reported that Delaware’s growing interest in seeking a move from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision to its Football Bowl Subdivision had earned a UD board of trustees go-ahead. Around Halloween, I wrote that Conference USA, despite its far-flung geographic footprint, had emerged as a very likely landing spot.

A month later it became fact as Delaware announced it would move to the FBS as a member of Conference USA. While certainly an expensive undertaking, it was also viewed as a way of increasing income thanks in part to generous media rights deals.

It’s also a way to expand familiarity with the university’s brand. Long a popular Mid-Atlantic collegiate destination, Delaware will become known to a larger and different segment of the populace, including prospective students, while regularly playing games against schools throughout the Southeast and into Texas and New Mexico.

Part of Conference USA’s TV package, one of the major attractions for Delaware, is playing mid-week games in October that are nationally televised on ESPN stations and the CBS Sports Network.

Will the 19,000-seat Delaware Stadium fill up for those games? If it does, Delaware likely will have to tap into a new and younger fanbase, as many of Delaware’s older fans may prefer watching those games in the comforts of home.

Delaware has determined, wisely in my opinion, that this was the right decision. Having long been enamored with the brand of college football in which teams compete for NCAA championships in a playoff format, I may not have agreed with the move up several years ago.

But times, as we all know too well, have changed. The FCS and Coastal Athletic Association, due to recent departures and additions, have become less appealing.

They also have become less lucrative. Though moving to Conference USA will raise expenses for Delaware, with much more extensive travel on all teams’ agendas, it also will significantly increase income opportunity and exposure.

It’s also a necessary step if, years from now, Delaware has the opportunity to ascend again to a more glamourous address, which was certainly part of Delaware decision-makers’ thinking. Speaking of change, don't be stunned if Delaware Stadium, which has had that name since its 1952 opening, becomes Name Your Corporate Contributor Stadium to reap important and valuable financial benefits.

So flick on the lights and bring week-night games to Tubby Raymond Field (the name that won't change), because it’s still college football and, this time of year, there’s nothing better.

