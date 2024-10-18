Fall is supposed to be frosty. How will next week's 70-degree temperatures impact Delaware?

It's mid-October and a time when Delaware usually braces for its first frost, with typical dates falling between Oct. 21 and Oct. 31. However, this year, the frost may be delayed.

Next week, forecasts predict daytime highs nearing 80 degrees and nighttime temperatures hovering below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the US Drought Monitor, all of Delaware is experiencing drought conditions , with parts of Sussex County and corners of New Castle and Kent counties under severe drought. Wilmington and Georgetown have both reported their driest September on record.

While the arrival of frost may be postponed, gardeners and farmers should still monitor local weather forecasts closely.

Each day that passes increases the likelihood of frost, and by mid-November, nearly every area in the state typically experiences at least one frost event.

FALL FIRE HAZARD: Delaware state fire marshal implements burn ban during statewide drought

How frost forms

Frost formation is tricky to predict, as it requires calm winds, clear skies and enough moisture in the air.

The icy cover occurs when surface temperatures reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, causing ice crystals to form on the ground. Interestingly, frost can appear even when air temperatures are in the mid-30s if the ground is cooler than the air.

Frost risks in Delaware

Frost timings also vary by location – coastal areas tend to experience frost later than inland regions. The National Garden Association offers a tool that shows the likelihood of the first frost in different parts of Delaware. Here are their frost probabilities for select cities and towns in Delaware:

Milton's frost risk begins around Oct. 21, and the area has a 50% chance of frost by Nov. 5.

Dover has a 50% chance of frost beginning Oct. 30.

Seaford's frost season typically starts around Oct. 12 with a 50% chance of a 32° frost starting Oct. 30.

Newark's frost risk increases as early as Oct. 10 and by Nov. 2 will have had at least one frost event.

Wilmington's frost risk begins around Oct. 16 and has a 50% chance of a 32-degree frost around Oct. 30.

