Delaware Walgreens among 1,200 pharmacies that will close

A Wilmington Walgreens will close this fall, one of more than a thousand locations slated to close nationwide over the next three years.

Walgreens plans to close around 1,200 stores across the United States, including 500 in fiscal year 2025, the company announced Tuesday in an earnings report . The company had confirmed plans in June to close unprofitable stores, but had not disclosed how many locations would be affected.

Walgreens is part of a wave of pharmacy closures across the United States, as both independent and chain pharmacies struggle to earn profits. CVS and Rite Aid have each also announced hundreds of closures nationwide. The new figures Tuesday mean that one in seven Walgreens locations are expected to close nationwide, as part of a belt-tightening effort by new CEO Tim Wentworth.

"This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term," Wentworth said in a statement to stockholders Tuesday.

The announcement comes as drug middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers come under renewed scrutiny, in part for reducing the profitability of the pharmacy business by exercising power over drug pricing and reimbursements. In September, the Federal Trade Commission filed a price fixing lawsuit against the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers over insulin.

In May, pharmacy association members walked protest pickets in front of a PBM called Express Scripts in St. Louis, blaming the company for woes that have reverberated through the industry, causing pharmacy deserts in underserved areas as drug stores shutter.

What Walgreens closures are planned in Delaware?

The Trolley Square pharmacy store at 1A Trolley Square will close on Nov. 14, according to Walgreens spokespeople this week. No other store closures in Delaware have been confirmed, though at least five other Delaware Walgreens have closed since October 2023.

The Walgreens at 1313 Union St., less than half a mile from Trolley Square, will remain open, say company officials, who note in a statement that they remain committed to their retail pharmacy business.

To explain the closure, spokespeople wrote that "increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs."

This news follows a number of pharmacy closures and restructurings, as pharmacies face lower reimbursement rates from pharmaceutical brokers, short staffing , and mass walkouts among pharmacists at Walgreens and CVS who alleged that the low staffing levels compromised patient safety and created poor working conditions.

"When closures are necessary, like this one in Delaware, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from those stores that we close," according to a statement from Walgreens.

Previous Walgreens closings since October 2023

1900 Maryland Ave., near Elsmere (closed February 2024)

4201 Concord Pike, Talleyville (closed November 2023)

3301 Lancaster Pike, Greenville (closed November 2023)

124 E. Main St., Newark (closed November 2023)

32979 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach (closed November 2023)

Rite Aid closures in Delaware since October 2023

17069 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington (closed January 2024)

1602 Capitol Trail, near Newark (closed January 2024)

263 S. Main St., Newark (closed January 2024)

3209 Kirkwood Highway, near Prices Corner (closed November 2023)

2713 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont (closed November 2023)

25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, near Newark (closed October 2023)

Another Rite Aid, at 1999 Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in Bear, closed as part of an earlier round of closures.

No Delaware CVS closures announced so far

Though the company has announced plans to close hundreds of pharmacies across the country, that's not been happening in Delaware.

No Delaware CVS locations closed in 2022, 2023 or 2024, according to spokesperson Amy Thibault. In addition, no future Delaware closures are planned as of October 2024.

Matthew Korfhage

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Walgreens among 1,200 pharmacies that will close