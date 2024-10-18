Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Delaware Walgreens among 1,200 pharmacies that will close

    By Matthew Korfhage, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    A Wilmington Walgreens will close this fall, one of more than a thousand locations slated to close nationwide over the next three years.

    Walgreens plans to close around 1,200 stores across the United States, including 500 in fiscal year 2025, the company announced Tuesday in an earnings report . The company had confirmed plans in June to close unprofitable stores, but had not disclosed how many locations would be affected.

    Walgreens is part of a wave of pharmacy closures across the United States, as both independent and chain pharmacies struggle to earn profits. CVS and Rite Aid have each also announced hundreds of closures nationwide. The new figures Tuesday mean that one in seven Walgreens locations are expected to close nationwide, as part of a belt-tightening effort by new CEO Tim Wentworth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahnGQ_0wBv4B1d00

    "This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term," Wentworth said in a statement to stockholders Tuesday.

    The announcement comes as drug middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers come under renewed scrutiny, in part for reducing the profitability of the pharmacy business by exercising power over drug pricing and reimbursements. In September, the Federal Trade Commission filed a price fixing lawsuit against the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers over insulin.

    In May, pharmacy association members walked protest pickets in front of a PBM called Express Scripts in St. Louis, blaming the company for woes that have reverberated through the industry, causing pharmacy deserts in underserved areas as drug stores shutter.

    What Walgreens closures are planned in Delaware?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHBHm_0wBv4B1d00

    The Trolley Square pharmacy store at 1A Trolley Square will close on Nov. 14, according to Walgreens spokespeople this week. No other store closures in Delaware have been confirmed, though at least five other Delaware Walgreens have closed since October 2023.

    The Walgreens at 1313 Union St., less than half a mile from Trolley Square, will remain open, say company officials, who note in a statement that they remain committed to their retail pharmacy business.

    To explain the closure, spokespeople wrote that "increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs."

    This news follows a number of pharmacy closures and restructurings, as pharmacies face lower reimbursement rates from pharmaceutical brokers, short staffing , and mass walkouts among pharmacists at Walgreens and CVS who alleged that the low staffing levels compromised patient safety and created poor working conditions.

    "When closures are necessary, like this one in Delaware, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from those stores that we close," according to a statement from Walgreens.

    Previous Walgreens closings since October 2023

    • 1900 Maryland Ave., near Elsmere (closed February 2024)
    • 4201 Concord Pike, Talleyville (closed November 2023)
    • 3301 Lancaster Pike, Greenville (closed November 2023)
    • 124 E. Main St., Newark (closed November 2023)
    • 32979 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach (closed November 2023)

    Rite Aid closures in Delaware since October 2023

    • 17069 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington (closed January 2024)
    • 1602 Capitol Trail, near Newark (closed January 2024)
    • 263 S. Main St., Newark (closed January 2024)
    • 3209 Kirkwood Highway, near Prices Corner (closed November 2023)
    • 2713 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont (closed November 2023)
    • 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, near Newark (closed October 2023)
    • Another Rite Aid, at 1999 Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in Bear, closed as part of an earlier round of closures.

    No Delaware CVS closures announced so far

    Though the company has announced plans to close hundreds of pharmacies across the country, that's not been happening in Delaware.

    No Delaware CVS locations closed in 2022, 2023 or 2024, according to spokesperson Amy Thibault. In addition, no future Delaware closures are planned as of October 2024.

    Matthew Korfhage is business and development reporter in the Delaware region covering all things related to land and money: openings and closings, construction, and the many corporations that call the First State home. Send tips and insults to mkorfhage@gannett.c

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Walgreens among 1,200 pharmacies that will close

    Comments / 59
    Add a Comment
    Mark Polo
    15h ago
    keep allowing your employees the right to refuse contraception and plan b meds to customers...see what happens
    yup.its.me
    1d ago
    These folks “walgreens” sign 20 year leases at pretty rates ($1/ sq ft) , the property owner sells the land to another land grabber at a pretty markup. That new owner than jacks up the lease terms (at inflated market rates $40 ft/ NNN) Walgreens says hell nah and leaves.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aldi and Sprouts Announce New Locations Coming to Delaware
    McGeno2 days ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WUSL Power 991 day ago
    Teacher's unlikely 'suicide' ruling called out as web sleuths dig into surveillance video
    Fox News2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Tire flies into windshield on Garden State Parkway
    CBS New York2 days ago
    Woman Disappeared After Returning from Europe Trip. Then Her Body Was Found Wrapped in Plastic Inside Closet
    People1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA28 minutes ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    RECALL UPDATE: Pasta Recall Sparks Warning in 8 States
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Sisters who share a kidney become the first in their family to enter the medical field
    Face2Face Africa1 day ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy