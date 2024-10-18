Delaware has 15th highest cancer death rate in US, new data shows

A new report from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows that the First State's cancer mortality rate decreased by 1.8% between 2007 and 2021.

Cancer deaths across the U.S. decreased by 1.5% in that same time period.

The report, which was presented to the Delaware Cancer Consortium on Monday, found that Delaware ranks 15th in the nation for all cancer cases, with above-average rates of lung and breast cancer deaths. At the same time, Delaware has below-average rates of prostate and colorectal cancer deaths.

"The decrease in cancer deaths in Delaware reflects earlier cancer detection, prevention, and better access to timely care and quality of life among cancer survivors," said Gov. John Carney.

Disparities in cancer deaths

Despite an overall decrease in cancer deaths, not all Delawareans experienced this trend equally. According to the state division, Black women, Hispanic men and Hispanic women did not see a decrease in cancer mortality rates between 2007 and 2021.

Similarly, Black Delawareans are disproportionately more affected by breast and prostate cancers.

"DPH is developing innovative approaches to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes," said DPH Director Steve Blessing. "It is our mission to continue to reduce preventable cancers, make sure all people get the right screening at the right time and that we support cancer survivors in living longer, healthier lives."

How to get help, more information in Delaware

To learn how to prevent, detect, and treat chronic diseases and get help scheduling a cancer screening, visit the Healthy Delaware website at healthydelaware.org/Individuals or call the Delaware Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at (302) 744-1040.

