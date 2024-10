These women in Millsboro are providing companionship to lonely elders one letter at a time

A simple message about wanting to give back has turned into a community initiative for a group of Sussex County women.

Pam Baker and women she knows are part of a Facebook group, a place they gather to help each other through any issues they are having or uplift one another with encouraging messages.

One of the women told everyone that she wanted to do something to give back to others. She had heard about people writing letters to lonely elders around the country, gathered from websites for this purpose, and the group immediately took to the idea.

Baker used to host annual gift-wrapping parties for her job’s Adopt-A-Family initiative around the holidays and quickly volunteered to host the women. Her husband would make hors d'oeuvres just like old times.

One of the group members, Krista Henshaw, is a local nurse with Beebe Healthcare and decided to take the letter writing a step further. She asked the care facilities she visits to share the names of residents and long-term care patients who don’t get a lot of visitors so the women could write letters for them, too.

Two months later, three women from the Facebook group met at Baker’s home in Pot-Nets Bayside in Millsboro on Sept. 10 and began writing around a spread of wine, cheese and homemade snacks.

“We kind of all just brought notecards we had sitting around, and once we got started, it just kind of flowed,” said Baker. “We ended up writing 19 letters.”

Baker’s husband got in on the action, too, writing a “beautiful” letter to a man in his 80s who loves cars and has been a resident of a long-term care facility for six years. The letters were finalized with return addresses and sent in the mail, with Henshaw delivering those addressed to local recipients.

Although the websites the women used say there’s no guarantee they’ll get a response, and the women are satisfied simply by sharing their messages, the group will be pleasantly surprised if they do end up with some new pen pals, said Baker.

Aside from giving back, Baker believes the effort will be a great way to connect with the other women, some of whom are friends of friends she doesn’t know that well but is sure she will soon.

“It was kind of like a fellowship,” she said. “I definitely think that as we do this on a recurring basis, we’re gonna deepen relationships with one another.”

The women enjoyed it so much that they decided to make the letters of love a monthly get-together, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 22. Some women who couldn’t make it to the first one or live too far to travel to Millsboro shared that they would be writing and sending letters from their own homes.

“It’s been great. I was so thankful that Kathleen came up with the idea,” said Baker. “It was really very inspirational, I think, for all of us that participated. It made you feel good to just kind of share with someone else.”

