Former Bethany Beach EMT remembered after dying in medical helicopter crash

Local first responders are mourning the death of 29-year-old James Welsh, a former EMT with Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company who died on Oct. 7 in a medical helicopter crash in Kentucky.

Services and visitations will be held in Millsboro on Sunday and Monday.

Welsh was working as a flight paramedic aboard an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter, according to officials. The helicopter crashed while en route to pick up a patient from a motor vehicle accident, killing Welsh, as well as pilot Gale "Butch" Alleman and flight nurse Bethany Aiken.

"James was one of a kind," wrote Welsh's friend Shawn Boucher on the GoFundMe he organized on behalf of Welsh's wife, Haley. "He was a best friend to everyone, an outstanding family man, and someone you could rely on for anything."

Welsh was born and raised in Harbseon, according to his obituary. He graduated from Sussex Central High School and earned a degree in emergency medical care from Eastern Kentucky University. During his time in Delaware, Welsh worked as a part-time EMT with Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and a Sea Colony Beach Patrol guard.

The fire company said Welsh earned an award for his "life-saving actions" in response to someone experiencing cardiac arrest in Sea Colony West.

"He certainly made a positive impact on our community," Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Welsh was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and owned and operated Hot Shot Drone Deer Recovery , according to his obituary. He left behind his wife, who is pregnant with their first child.

"There is nothing in this world that can ease the pain Haley feels right now," Boucher wrote, "but the funds raised here can alleviate any financial stressors as she goes through this extremely rough time."

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe had raised over $60,000.

Visitations will be held at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Monday's visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Road, with the eulogy beginning "promptly" at 10:45 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Former Bethany Beach EMT remembered after dying in medical helicopter crash