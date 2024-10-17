Open in App
    Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Throwing darts: Predicting winners, scores of Week 7 Delaware high school football games

    By Brad Myers, Kevin Tresolini and Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    We are back for another year of predicting the winners and scores for high school football games throughout Delaware each week.

    We’re doing well so far, as each of our four experts have been correct on at least 79% of the games midway through the season.

    Defending champion Brad Myers, Kevin Tresolini and Brandon Holveck cover high school sports for Delaware Online/The News Journal. Matt Kalin, who generates the Kalin Ratings for Delaware high school football, is a Mount Pleasant and recent University of Maryland graduate.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWP38_0wAKA8zI00

    We use a proprietary combination of algorithms, biorhythms, synthesizers, inside information, gut feelings, crystal balls, meteorology, dart boards and Magic 8 Balls to make our selections. For the first time this year, we may even use AI (if Allen Iverson returns our calls).

    Here we go with this week’s predictions:

    Thursday’s game

    Christiana at St. Elizabeth (at Abessinio Stadium), 7

    MYERS: Christiana 26-14. TRESOLINI: Christiana 20-14. HOLVECK: Christiana 20-14. KALIN: St. Elizabeth 26-16.

    Friday’s games

    Delcastle at Charter of Wilmington, 4

    MYERS: Charter 14-12. TRESOLINI: Charter 20-6. HOLVECK: Delcastle 15-13. KALIN: Charter 24-16.

    Indian River at Early College HS@DSU, 5

    MYERS: Indian River 42-6. TRESOLINI: Indian River 42-6. HOLVECK: Indian River 35-14. KALIN: Indian River 48-6.

    Tatnall at A.I. du Pont, 6

    MYERS: Tatnall 42-6. TRESOLINI: Tatnall 34-8. HOLVECK: Tatnall 42-7. KALIN: Tatnall 48-6.

    Smyrna at Dover, 6

    MYERS: Smyrna 30-27. TRESOLINI: Smyrna 36-22. HOLVECK: Dover 24-20. KALIN: Dover 28-22.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MChr_0wAKA8zI00

    Dickinson at McKean, 6

    MYERS: McKean 21-14. TRESOLINI: McKean 22-14. HOLVECK: McKean 31-28. KALIN: McKean 28-14.

    Brandywine at Seaford, 7

    MYERS: Brandywine 24-20. TRESOLINI: Brandywine 27-13. HOLVECK: Brandywine 27-20. KALIN: Brandywine 26-14.

    Cape Henlopen at Caesar Rodney, 7

    MYERS: Cape Henlopen 31-27. TRESOLINI: Cape Henlopen 28-21. HOLVECK: Cape Henlopen 35-20. KALIN: Cape Henlopen 32-14.

    Newark at Caravel, 7

    MYERS: Caravel 42-7. TRESOLINI: Caravel 38-7. HOLVECK: Caravel 42-7. KALIN: Caravel 48-6.

    Howard at Odessa, 7

    MYERS: Howard 30-21. TRESOLINI: Howard 34-22. HOLVECK: Howard 31-21. KALIN: Howard 34-12.

    Conrad at Polytech, 7

    MYERS: Polytech 34-21. TRESOLINI: Polytech 26-14. HOLVECK: Polytech 28-27. KALIN: Polytech 32-16.

    Delmar at Sussex Tech, 7

    MYERS: Delmar 34-20. TRESOLINI: Delmar 30-14. HOLVECK: Delmar 24-21. KALIN: Delmar 34-18.

    Wilmington Friends at Woodbridge, 7

    MYERS: Woodbridge 27-21. TRESOLINI: Woodbridge 28-17. HOLVECK: Woodbridge 28-21. KALIN: Woodbridge 30-16.

    Appoquinimink at Salesianum, 7:30

    MYERS: Salesianum 28-24. TRESOLINI: Salesianum 27-24. HOLVECK: Appoquinimink 38-35. KALIN: Salesianum 30-20.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jR2hF_0wAKA8zI00

    Saturday’s games

    Delaware Military Academy at Concord, 10:30 a.m.

    MYERS: DMA 42-6. TRESOLINI: DMA 36-6. HOLVECK: DMA 28-7. KALIN: DMA 48-6.

    Saint Mark’s at Hodgson (at Caravel), 11 a.m.

    MYERS: Hodgson 34-17. TRESOLINI: Hodgson 20-17. HOLVECK: Hodgson 28-21. KALIN: Hodgson 24-20.

    Milford at Laurel, noon

    MYERS: Laurel 21-20. TRESOLINI: Laurel 28-14. HOLVECK: Laurel 21-14. KALIN: Laurel 28-14.

    Red Lion Christian at Mount Pleasant, noon

    MYERS: Red Lion Christian 27-20. TRESOLINI: Red Lion Christian 33-20. HOLVECK: Red Lion Christian 28-21. KALIN: Red Lion Christian 30-14.

    Sussex Central at St. Georges, noon

    MYERS: Sussex Central 34-20. TRESOLINI: Sussex Central 31-14. HOLVECK: Sussex Central 35-14. KALIN: Sussex Central 34-14.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYmgu_0wAKA8zI00

    Middletown at William Penn, noon

    MYERS: Middletown 38-14. TRESOLINI: Middletown 35-14. HOLVECK: Middletown 42-17. KALIN: Middletown 36-6.

    St. Andrew’s at Academy of New Church (Pa.), 1

    MYERS: St. Andrew’s 20-15. TRESOLINI: Academy of New Church 28-14. HOLVECK: St. Andrew’s 28-20. KALIN: St. Andrew’s 26-24.

    Tower Hill at Archmere, 2

    MYERS: Archmere 34-22. TRESOLINI: Archmere 27-13. HOLVECK: Archmere 35-21. KALIN: Archmere 36-14.

    LAST WEEK: Myers 18-5, Tresolini 19-4, Holveck 16-7, Kalin 17-6.

    SEASON: Myers 119-26 (.821), Kalin 116-29 (.800), Holveck 115-30 (.793), Tresolini 115-30 (.793).

    Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com . Follow on X: @BradMyersTNJ. Follow us on Instagram: @DEGameDay

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Throwing darts: Predicting winners, scores of Week 7 Delaware high school football games

    Ron Sharp
    1d ago
    Never be like it Was in the 70s
