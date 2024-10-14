Route 9 corridor may finally see a drop in truck traffic, but will it be enough?

Community activist Penny Dryden still remembers the dark day in 1968 when a young boy was killed by a tractor-trailer driving along the residential Lambson Lane.

“That stays in my head forever,” Dryden said.

Residents around the Route 9 corridor in south Wilmington and beyond have been fighting to reduce truck traffic from the neighboring industrial ports for decades, while traffic along Lambson Lane recently hit a 10-year high.

Fifty-six years and several efforts later, a new ordinance may finally slow the truck traffic around Route 9's corridor communities.

While it’s still awaiting the final steps of installation and enforcement procedures are being worked out, other areas around New Castle County could also see monitoring systems put in place where truck traffic endangers its residents.

Route 9's residential history

For just over a century, the Port of Wilmington’s operations and the safety of the residential areas near it have been at odds over how to coexist.

Neighborhoods south of Wilmington such as Rosegate, Dunleith and Hamilton, Park tucked between the Port of Wilmington’s industrial stronghold and State Route 9, are as entrenched in this community as the industry that has plagued it.

During the mid-20 th century, housing was created near the industrial area that makes up the Route 9 corridor specifically targeting Wilmington’s Black population. An environmental justice study conducted on the area in 2017 found that the housing was built on top of marshes and was built with sub-standard materials, making them more susceptible to pollution from the surrounding industrial hub.

These communities are all located within a one-mile radius of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which handles a large volume of truck and car traffic, as well as the Cherry Island Landfill.

Industry and residents' decades-long fight

For decades, truck traffic has been an epidemic for the residents around the corridor; and the problem has only gotten worse as the operations near the port have expanded.

The Port of Wilmington handles 400 ships and six million tons of cargo annually and is the top port in North America for different bulks of fresh fruit. The main draw of the port’s location is its proximity to other major markets like Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey – which are mainly reached via freight trucks.

Although the residential streets surrounding the Port of Wilmington make a compelling detour for truck drivers, the roads were not built to withstand large, heavy trucks making the rounds dozens of times every day.

There are legal restrictions already in place on these residential roads, prohibiting trucks over two axles or a certain weight from venturing down roads such as Hillview Avenue, Simonds Drive, West Avenue, Parker Place and East Avenue – all of which border Lambson Lane. But that does not stop truck traffic from coming through.

The state and federal governments have commissioned numerous studies over time on the impact of truck traffic around this corridor, and potential solutions have been pitched for years , including expanding existing roads or rezoning certain areas around the interstate highway.

Wilmington’s most recent comprehensive plan found that limiting the truck traffic in neighborhoods such as the communities in the Route 9 corridor will reduce wear and tear on roads and decrease air and noise pollution for residents.

The study also came to the conclusion that the city should better enforce truck-restricted streets, install signage for trucks and focus on South Wilmington to ensure that trucks are clearly directed toward the appropriate routes.

How will the new ordinance work?

In 2019, legislation was passed throughout the state that gave counties the ability to install truck monitoring systems and penalize size violators in heavily utilized areas.

Ordinance 24-115 , introduced by Councilman Jea Street in June of this year and passed in July, amends the New Castle County Code by adding a section related to a truck monitoring system.

Lambson Lane, located between New Castle Avenue and 100 feet east of East Avenue, will be the first location where the truck monitoring system will be piloted. Delaware Department of Transportation data from 2023 identified that the average daily traffic on this residential road was 2,698 drivers – the highest count in at least the past 10 years.

The statistic does not shock residents, who have made many attempts at trying to deter trucks from driving by.

“The dilemma with truck traffic has been there for the entire 20 years that I’ve been in office,” Street said. “I feel it’ll make an extraordinary difference. It will make it much safer, and the community deserves that. They should never have had to deal with it in the first place.”

The truck monitoring system will result in issuing citations and civil penalties to truck drivers or their employers who violate the code’s regulations by driving through these residential areas.

Emergency vehicles, authorized state vehicles and snow plows, school buses, recreational vehicles and any vehicle for which the owner provides proof of lawful use of a restricted roadway, are exempt from the new penalties.

According to Senior Sgt. Wesley Neeman, traffic services supervisor with the New Castle County Police Department, said violations will result in civil penalties to the owner, employee of the owner or driver of the motor vehicle.

A mailed warning notice will be sent for first offenses, which are considered violations made by a party that has not previously violated similar restrictions within the preceding 24 months. Second violations will result in a $250 fine and third and subsequent violations will result in a $500 fine.

Signage has been posted and cameras are in the process of being installed facing eastward and westward of the busy street, which will keep track of violators. The system will be monitored and enforced by the New Castle County Police Department.

Enforcement was originally supposed to begin in September, but as of mid-October, there have been some hold-ups in getting the cameras set up. There is still no set date for when enforcement will begin, according to the New Castle County Police Department and Street.

All of the violations will be captured, confirmed and tracked via a web portal. Neeman was unsure if this portal would be made open to the public yet.

Historic Wilmington: Visitors are encouraged to run fast through this 181-year-old downtown Wilmington cemetery

Residents need 'preventative approach'

After decades of fighting for safer residential areas, residents may finally get some overdue respite.

Dryden, the community activist who grew up in the nearby Rosegate community, explained that the ordinance will need to be enforced correctly and that communications with the communities should remain open and transparent throughout the process.

“I can’t believe we’re just getting such an ordinance now, because it’s been horrible,” Dryden said. “But if nobody actually monitors and enforces it, it really doesn’t mean much… Now is a perfect time to do a campaign and inform residents.”

The ordinance’s language specifies that the program will begin on Lambson Lane, but is also broad enough to include any locations identified by the Delaware Department of Transportation as a problem area for truck traffic.

“It’s not just Lambson Lane,” Dryden said. “We have more ‘Route 9’ situations throughout the county because we’re not paying enough attention to stay in front of things. [We] need to take a more preventative approach.”

Molly McVety covers community and environmental issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com . Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Route 9 corridor may finally see a drop in truck traffic, but will it be enough?