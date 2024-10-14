Open in App
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Vote for Week 6 Delaware HS Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

    By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports during Week 6. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Sports Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists.

    Voting is free. The winner will be announced Friday. Here are this week’s nominees:

    Editor’s note: If you cannot see this poll on your desktop or mobile device, please refresh this page or try opening it in a different browser. Some mobile app users may need to open this page in a browser instead of in the app to register their vote.

    Sydney Fischer, Tower Hill girls volleyball: Sophomore recorded 41 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs and 5 assists in victories over Delmarva Christian and Charter of Wilmington.

    Yvaneau Laguerre, Christiana boys soccer: Junior scored 2 goals and had 3 assists in victories over Mount Pleasant and Odessa.

    Dylan McCarthy, Tatnall cross country: Junior ran 13:54.80 over 2.5 miles to finish 83rd in the boys Eastern States Championship race at the Manhattan Invitational for sixth-place Tatnall.

    Audrey Nelson, Newark Charter field hockey: Junior scored 5 goals and had 3 assists in victories over Wilmington Christian, Archmere and Sussex Academy.

    Emily Wells, Cape Henlopen field hockey: Sophomore scored 8 goals and had 2 assists in victories over Sussex Academy, Dover and Padua.

    Brandon Holveck reports on high school sports for The News Journal. Contact him at bholveck@delawareonline.com .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Vote for Week 6 Delaware HS Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

