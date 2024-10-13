Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Enhancing education in Delaware through arts experiences rooted in curriculum

    By A.T. Moffett,

    2 days ago

    At Delaware Institute for the Arts in Education (DiAE) we believe that education and the arts are deeply interconnected.

    Recently, DiAE has experienced a wave of requests for teacher professional development. In fact, last year we more than doubled the number of teachers served, reaching almost 500 across Delaware.

    DiAE’s professional development (PD) program is a cornerstone of our mission.

    We seek to enhance education in Delaware through high-quality arts experiences that are rooted in the curriculum, occur during the school day, and are delivered by a multidisciplinary team of gifted teaching artists. Our professional development model is collaborative. Topics are co-created by the school partner, the teaching artist, and Artistic Director Ashley SK Davis, an expert in arts integration.

    This approach ensures that the professional development we offer is relevant to the specific needs of the school and teacher. Together, we design programs that not only bring the arts into core curriculum subjects but also empower students to see themselves as artists.

    Who are you working with?

    Recent professional development work includes yearlong engagements with the visual and performing arts teachers in the Christina School District spearheaded by Sheila Lynch, the district’s curriculum specialist for visual and performing arts who is committed to arts specialists across her district.

    We had another yearlong engagement with the teachers and staff at Gateway Charter School, an arts-integrated school for students who struggle in traditional learning environments. Principal Marlin White and Head of School Catherine Dolan are dedicated to arts-integration for their students.

    We also were fortunate to work with Brian Erskine, supervisor at Colonial School District, another visionary leader committed to providing novel opportunities for visual and performing arts teachers across his district.

    What are some topics for teacher professional development?

    Some professional development topics are responsive to the Black history requirements of Delaware’s House Bill 198,  like “Bring the Beat In: Music Sampling in Hip Hop” or “Art & Activism in the Civil Rights Era.”

    Others focus on the application of arts-based approaches to targeted aspects of the curriculum. We were invited to the Delaware School Counselor Association Conference to lead a session on arts-based methods to infuse their lessons with creativity and connection.

    In July, Dr. Lauren Conrad of the Delaware Department of Education and the Delaware Division of the Arts asked us to co-facilitate a statewide professional development focused on a newly released Customized Arts Learning Toolkit. The toolkit “supports personalized learning in arts education and promotes culturally affirming and sustaining instructional practice in arts education. ( https://www.caltoolkit.org/ ).'' Following the introduction to the toolkit, our team led a series of culturally affirming classroom lessons for music, dance, theater, and visual art teachers.

    What is a teaching artist?

    Readers may be wondering, “What is a teaching artist exactly?” Eric Booth was one of the first scholars to use the term, defining them as “artists who choose to include artfully educating others, beyond teaching the technique of the artform, as an active part of a career.”

    In DiAE, a teaching artist is an independent contractor, a working artist who is trained in state arts standards, inquiry, and other critical frameworks that allow them to support, complement, and amplify what is happening in a teacher’s classroom.

    Would this work in my classroom?

    The relationship between classroom teachers and teaching artists requires openness and a spirit of collaboration.  It is designed to build new understandings of the art form as well as the academic discipline. This collaboration leads to exciting results. Teachers and teaching artists bring expertise that stems from their unique contexts. Together, they create something magical for students that would not have been possible on their own.

    Teaching artists and teachers: a win/win

    The partnership between teachers and teaching artists is one of the most powerful elements of DiAE’s work. DiAE residencies allow teaching artists to supplement their artistic endeavors and help build a sustainable livelihood.

    We support local artists’ ability to live and work in Delaware, while contributing to the education of the next generation of creative thinkers. For teachers, this collaboration provides an opportunity to work closely with a creative partner to share ideas while designing a program that will continue to benefit students and teacher long after the residency ends.

    Haunted history: Ghost hunters revive interest, funds for Delaware historic sites. What to expect on a tour

    New arts space: Pre-Civil War farmhouse repurposed into art space in Brandywine Hundred

    This model is well aligned with the Delaware Arts Alliance CREATE Plan that seeks to boost the state’s “creative economy.” For more on the plan, visit delawareartsalliance.org/CREATIVEECONOMY .

    To learn more about teacher professional development opportunities for your school, visit our website at diae.org/contact or call us at 302-660-4783.

    A.T. Moffett is executive director of Delaware Institute for the Arts in Education.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Enhancing education in Delaware through arts experiences rooted in curriculum

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Billbo
    22h ago
    Emotional or behavioral health? Spoken like a true, worthless, filthy left waste of oxygen.
    Jennifer August
    2d ago
    Delaware needs a credentialed, licensed Art Therapist in every school. Absolutely. The CREATE Plan does not address student emotional or behavioral health, appropriately, because the state and federal arts organizations must concern themselves with “arts and culture” only (meaning wonderful Art, not any realms that are Art Therapy). Now that the need for Art Therapy is widely recognized, let’s work to avail this workforce that trains the same number of years for their credentials and license as a physician (8) to the most vulnerable and deserving populations, children and youth!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Social Security payments will increase in 2025. What to know, how to apply
    Delaware Online | The News Journal10 hours ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Former Delaware State Police officer sentenced to prison for assault on teens
    Delaware Online | The News Journal4 hours ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Lawmakers propose cutting hard-rock-mine oversight, despite public outcry
    WyoFile5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Elizabeth Montgomery Recalled "Rivalry" Between Agnes Moorehead and Mabel Albertson
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy