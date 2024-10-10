The Orionid meteor shower will be second in October. How to watch, what to know

If you missed the peak of the Draconid meteor shower, October has a second meteor shower coming soon where you can make up for it.

Here’s what you need to know to be ready for the next one.

What is the Orionid meteor shower?

The Orionid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through debris or ice and dust left behind from Comet 1P/Halley, commonly known as Halley’s Comet, hundreds of years ago, according to Space.com.

“Comet crumbs” heat up as they enter Earth’s atmosphere when they pass through the comet debris, creating the shooting stars seen from below.

“Hailey’s Comet is named after English astronomer Edmon Halley, who examined reports of comets approaching Earth in 1531, 1607 and 1682,” accurately predicting the return of the comet in 1758 and confirming his theory that the sightings were of the same comet. Halley’s Comet takes about 76 years to orbit the sun. It will not enter the solar system again until 2061, Space.com reports.

When to watch the Orionids

The Orionid meteor shower lasts from Sept. 26 to Nov. 22, peaking on the mornings of Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

The radiant rises before midnight and is highest in the sky around 2 a.m. This means the best viewing hours will be after midnight through the hours before dawn, according to EarthSky.org.

Under a dark sky with no moon, the Orionids exhibit between 10 and 20 meteors per hour. The fast meteors occasionally leave persistent trains, and the Orionids sometimes produce bright fireballs.

According to EarthSky.org, the full moon on Oct. 17 will cause the waning gibbous moon to interfere with the Orionids.

How to watch the Orionids

The Orionids will be visible in both hemispheres.

The meteor shower appears to originate from the direction of the Orion constellation, which is located on the celestial equator and is visible throughout the world. In the Northern Hemisphere, Orion is found in the southwestern sky. The three bright stars Alnilam, Mintaka and Alnitak that form Orion’s belt are easy to spot, according to Space.com.

The Orionids will be visible throughout the sky and around nearby constellations, so there’s no need to look only at Orion to find them.

For the best viewing environment, go to the darkest location possible and allow 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark. No special equipment is needed to see the meteor shower.

