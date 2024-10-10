Split opinions: Experts predict winners, scores of Week 6 Delaware high school football games

We are back for another year of predicting the winners and scores for high school football games throughout Delaware each week.

We’re doing well so far, as each of our four experts have been correct on at least 78 percent of the games midway through the season.

Defending champion Brad Myers, Kevin Tresolini and Brandon Holveck cover high school sports for The News Journal and Delaware Online. Matt Kalin, who generates the Kalin Ratings for Delaware high school football, is a Mount Pleasant and recent University of Maryland graduate.

We use a proprietary combination of algorithms, biorhythms, synthesizers, inside information, gut feelings, crystal balls, meteorology, dart boards and Magic 8 Balls to make our selections. For the first time this year, we may even use AI (if Allen Iverson returns our calls).

Here we go with this week’s predictions:

Thursday’s games

Odessa at Wilmington Friends, 3

MYERS: Odessa 27-24. TRESOLINI: Friends 24-20. HOLVECK: Odessa 28-21. KALIN: Friends 28-18.

Archmere at Mount Pleasant, 3:30

MYERS: Archmere 28-20. TRESOLINI: Archmere 33-14. HOLVECK: Archmere 35-14. KALIN: Archmere 34-12.

Howard at Newark, 3:30

MYERS: Howard 44-6. TRESOLINI: Howard 36-6. HOLVECK: Howard 29-22. KALIN: Howard 40-6.

Indian River at Brandywine, 6

MYERS: Indian River 42-14. TRESOLINI: Indian River 34-12. HOLVECK: Indian River 28-10. KALIN: Indian River 30-20.

McKean at A.I. du Pont, 6

MYERS: McKean 20-8. TRESOLINI: McKean 20-14. HOLVECK: McKean 18-12. KALIN: McKean 22-16.

HIT THE BUTTON Vote for the Week 5 Delaware Online Football Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

Concord at Sussex Tech, 7

MYERS: Sussex Tech 34-13. TRESOLINI: Sussex Tech 28-8. HOLVECK: Sussex Tech 31-14. KALIN: Sussex Tech 36-12.

Friday’s games

Polytech at St. Andrew’s, 3

MYERS: Polytech 27-14. TRESOLINI: Polytech 30-14. HOLVECK: Polytech 42-14. KALIN: Polytech 30-18.

Tower Hill at Tatnall, 3

MYERS: Tatnall 31-22. TRESOLINI: Tatnall 28-13. HOLVECK: Tatnall 28-24. KALIN: Tatnall 26-22.

Glasgow at Christiana, 3:30

MYERS: Christiana 21-16. TRESOLINI: Christiana 26-16. HOLVECK: Glasgow 30-27. KALIN: Glasgow 21-20.

Conrad at First State Military Academy, 3:30

MYERS: FSMA 30-22. TRESOLINI: FSMA 28-19. HOLVECK: FSMA 20-16. KALIN: FSMA 30-16.

Caravel at Delcastle, 4

MYERS: Caravel 42-6. TRESOLINI: Caravel 40-6. HOLVECK: Caravel 45-6. KALIN: Caravel 48-6.

Dickinson at Early College HS@DSU, 5

MYERS: Dickinson 27-6. TRESOLINI: Dickinson 14-6. HOLVECK: Dickinson 16-8. KALIN: Dickinson 24-22.

Woodbridge at Milford, 6

MYERS: Woodbridge 27-21. TRESOLINI: Woodbridge 28-20. HOLVECK: Milford 22-21. KALIN: Woodbridge 28-20.

Laurel at Seaford, 6

MYERS: Laurel 22-14. TRESOLINI: Laurel 30-14. HOLVECK: Laurel 20-14. KALIN: Laurel 40-6.

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink, 7

MYERS: Appoquinimink 38-17. TRESOLINI: Appoquinimink 31-13. HOLVECK: Appoquinimink 35-21. KALIN: Appoquinimink 32-16.

Sussex Central at Cape Henlopen, 7

MYERS: Sussex Central 34-21. TRESOLINI: Sussex Central 27-20. HOLVECK: Sussex Central 42-28. KALIN: Sussex Central 26-22.

Lake Forest at Delmar, 7

MYERS: Delmar 34-30. TRESOLINI: Delmar 27-22. HOLVECK: Lake Forest 28-25. KALIN: Lake Forest 25-24.

St. Georges at Dover, 7

MYERS: St. Georges 24-21. TRESOLINI: St. Georges 23-17. HOLVECK: Dover 28-21. KALIN: Dover 28-14.

Hodgson at Middletown, 7

MYERS: Middletown 34-22. TRESOLINI: Middletown 34-14. HOLVECK: Middletown 42-28. KALIN: Middletown 32-14.

Caesar Rodney at Smyrna, 7:30

MYERS: Smyrna 30-17. TRESOLINI: Smyrna 28-14. HOLVECK: Smyrna 26-20. KALIN: Smyrna 30-16.

Saturday’s games

St. Elizabeth at Charter of Wilmington, 11 a.m.

MYERS: St. Elizabeth 22-14. TRESOLINI: St. Elizabeth 20-7. HOLVECK: St. Elizabeth 34-16. KALIN: St. Elizabeth 26-16.

Salesianum at William Penn, noon

MYERS: Salesianum 35-7. TRESOLINI: Salesianum 42-6. HOLVECK: Salesianum 42-7. KALIN: Salesianum 42-6.

Red Lion Christian at Delaware Military Academy, 6:30

MYERS: Red Lion Christian 21-20. TRESOLINI: Red Lion Christian 27-20. HOLVECK: Red Lion Christian 29-28. KALIN: DMA 24-20.

LAST WEEK: Myers 16-6, Tresolini 16-6, Holveck 15-7, Kalin 18-4.

SEASON: Myers 101-21 (.828), Holveck 99-23 (.811), Kalin 99-23 (.811), Tresolini 96-26 (.787).

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com . Follow on X: @BradMyersTNJ. Follow us on Instagram: @DEGameDay

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Split opinions: Experts predict winners, scores of Week 6 Delaware high school football games