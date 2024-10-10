Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Delaware Lottery Powerball, Play 3 Day winning numbers for Oct. 9, 2024

    By Anthony DiMattia,

    2 days ago

    The Delaware Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Powerball numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    25-32-43-53-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

    Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 3 numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    Day: 7-6-3

    Night: 1-9-5

    Check Play 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 4 numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    Day: 0-2-8-8

    Night: 3-5-5-2

    Check Play 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Multi-Win Lotto numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    09-11-15-20-27-32

    Check Multi-Win Lotto payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    11-15-31-36-45, Lucky Ball: 02

    Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lotto America numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    18-28-32-40-51, Star Ball: 04, ASB: 03

    Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 5 numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    Day: 0-1-0-7-6

    Night: 9-9-3-8-3

    Check Play 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    • Sign the Ticket: Establish legal ownership by signing the back of your ticket with an ink pen.
    • Prizes up to $599: Claim at any Delaware Lottery Retailer, in person at the Delaware Lottery Office, or mail your signed ticket and claim form; print your name/address on the ticket’s back and keep a copy/photo for records. By mail, send original tickets and documentation to: Delaware Lottery, 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102, Dover, DE 19904.
    • Prizes up to $2,500: Claim in person at Delaware Lottery Retailer Claim Centers throughout Kent, Sussex and New Castle Counties.
    • Prizes of $5,001 or more: Claim in person at the Delaware Lottery Office (business days 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with a photo ID and Social Security card.
    • For all prize claims, directions to the Delaware Lottery Office are available online or via mapquest.com for a map.

    Check previous winning numbers and payouts at Delaware Lottery .

    Can I claim a jackpot prize anonymously in Delaware?

    Fortunately for First State residents, the Delaware Lottery allows winners remain anonymous. Unlike many other states that require a prize be over a certain jackpot, Delawareans can remain anonymous no matter how much, or how little, they win.

    How long do I have to claim my prize in Delaware?

    Tickets are valid for up to one year past the drawing date for drawing game prizes or within one year of the announced end of sales for Instant Games, according to delottery.com.

    When are the Delaware Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
    • Play 3, 4: Daily at 1:58 p.m. and 7:57 p.m., except Sunday afternoon.
    • Multi-Win Lotto: 7:57 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
    • Lucky for Life: Daily at 10:38 p.m.
    • Lotto America: 11:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Delaware Online digital operations manager. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Lottery Powerball, Play 3 Day winning numbers for Oct. 9, 2024

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What channel is Eagles vs Browns game on today? Time, TV schedule in NFL Week 6
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — September 26, 2024
    Alameda Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy