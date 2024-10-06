Open in App
    This is how the new Delaware police hiring and recruitment initiative will work

    By Isabel Hughes, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    In early August, the Delaware police chief's association announced it was partnering with two law enforcement hiring and recruitment companies in hopes of attracting recruits from across the nation to the First State.

    Like many other police departments nationwide, Delaware agencies say they are struggling to fill all sworn positions. In the last decade or so, numerous departments have also reported fewer applicants vying to become officers.

    The goal of the initiative is to “revolutionize” how Delaware police agencies add to their forces.

    AN IN-DEPTH LOOK: The 'revolutionary' tactic Delaware police hope will get more people to apply

    How Delaware police hiring and recruitment will work

    Phase one of the partnership with Guardian Alliance Technologies and All-Star Talent will be to create a centralized application similar to the common application students applying to college fill out. The application will simplify the process for those interested in multiple agencies and ensure an applicant only answers certain questions once.

    Guardian Alliance Technologies will also help Delaware agencies develop a centralized and more automated background investigation of candidates. This is intended to make the jobs of police investigators who look into an applicant’s history more efficient and allow other agencies in the state to see the results.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSB6C_0vwEyQAM00

    Once the application is live, All-Star Talent will begin a marketing campaign aimed at reaching people nationwide.

    Phase two of the partnership, which does not yet have a roll-out date, will be to offer a statewide written and physical test so that applicants who apply to multiple departments have to test only once.

    Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: This is how the new Delaware police hiring and recruitment initiative will work

    Don_smartone
    1d ago
    the sticking point is possibly you have to sit in college for a few years in order to become eligible 😕
    Kamala'sBlaccent
    1d ago
    I wouldn't want to arrest someone and then watch him get released, never to show up for court.
