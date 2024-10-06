Open in App
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Delaware Lottery Powerball, Play 3 Day winning numbers for October 5, 2024

    By Anthony DiMattia,

    2 days ago

    The Delaware Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Saturday, October 5, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Powerball numbers from October 5 drawing

    02-12-46-52-65, Powerball: 03, Power Play: 2

    Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 3 numbers from October 5 drawing

    Day: 7-9-6

    Night: 3-6-5

    Check Play 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 4 numbers from October 5 drawing

    Day: 6-1-3-3

    Night: 5-3-1-0

    Check Play 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Multi-Win Lotto numbers from October 5 drawing

    09-16-21-22-23-32

    Check Multi-Win Lotto payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lucky For Life numbers from October 5 drawing

    03-17-31-32-35, Lucky Ball: 18

    Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lotto America numbers from October 5 drawing

    08-15-17-32-36, Star Ball: 02, ASB: 03

    Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 5 numbers from October 5 drawing

    Day: 7-1-1-1-7

    Night: 5-4-7-6-6

    Check Play 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    • Sign the Ticket: Establish legal ownership by signing the back of your ticket with an ink pen.
    • Prizes up to $599: Claim at any Delaware Lottery Retailer, in person at the Delaware Lottery Office, or mail your signed ticket and claim form; print your name/address on the ticket’s back and keep a copy/photo for records. By mail, send original tickets and documentation to: Delaware Lottery, 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102, Dover, DE 19904.
    • Prizes up to $2,500: Claim in person at Delaware Lottery Retailer Claim Centers throughout Kent, Sussex and New Castle Counties.
    • Prizes of $5,001 or more: Claim in person at the Delaware Lottery Office (business days 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with a photo ID and Social Security card.
    • For all prize claims, directions to the Delaware Lottery Office are available online or via mapquest.com for a map.

    Check previous winning numbers and payouts at Delaware Lottery .

    Can I claim a jackpot prize anonymously in Delaware?

    Fortunately for First State residents, the Delaware Lottery allows winners remain anonymous. Unlike many other states that require a prize be over a certain jackpot, Delawareans can remain anonymous no matter how much, or how little, they win.

    How long do I have to claim my prize in Delaware?

    Tickets are valid for up to one year past the drawing date for drawing game prizes or within one year of the announced end of sales for Instant Games, according to delottery.com.

    When are the Delaware Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
    • Play 3, 4: Daily at 1:58 p.m. and 7:57 p.m., except Sunday afternoon.
    • Multi-Win Lotto: 7:57 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
    • Lucky for Life: Daily at 10:38 p.m.
    • Lotto America: 11:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Delaware Online digital operations manager. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Lottery Powerball, Play 3 Day winning numbers for October 5, 2024

