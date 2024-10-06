Open in App
    Behind the scenes of Delaware's newest orchestra

    By Steve Greifer,

    2 days ago

    Founded just two years ago, the Southern Delaware Orchestra has sold out concert venues across southern Delaware, providing a unique opportunity to bring orchestral music to our friends and neighbors.

    But beyond the concerts lies a world of intricate preparation and dedication that often goes unnoticed. Let's venture behind the scenes to uncover the hidden elements that bring a concert to the stage.

    Volunteers: The backbone of the orchestra

    Community orchestras are run by volunteers. We began with just two and grew to a group of over 50. Volunteers handle every element of the musical and business aspects of the orchestra’s operation.

    Bringing the musicians together

    We reached potential SODELO members through social media, advertising, contacts in the existing musical community, our networks and the press. Our August concerts marked our jump from a string ensemble to a full symphony orchestra, adding 30 musicians!

    Finding a music director

    A music director is the heart of any music group, and even more crucial as an orchestra is formed. When we approached him about introducing us to talented students, James Anderson, head of orchestral studies at UD, volunteered to lead us. He has been instrumental in improving the orchestra’s skills and helping us stretch to play a more challenging and broader repertoire.

    Where can we play?

    We researched dozens of places to find a practice venue that could host us and that we could afford. The Lewes Harbour Cheer Center graciously opened its arms to us, and we played there until we outgrew the room. We now practice at Sussex Academy thanks to one of our founding members, who is on the faculty there, and the generosity of Sussex Academy.

    But rehearsal is just the beginning. Finding suitable performance venues in Southern Delaware is an ongoing challenge. We have performed at diverse venues, including the Rehoboth Convention Center and Wilmington's Grand Opera House, and are expanding our geography even as our need for space grows.

    Background on SODELO: Love 'Superman'? Be transported by lower Delaware's only orchestra

    Music selection: Balancing act

    We must select pieces that strike a balance between the skill level and interests of our musicians, and the expectations and taste of our audiences. Our goal is to introduce orchestral music to new listeners while also catering to the discerning ears of seasoned enthusiasts. To achieve this, we curate a repertoire that includes both classical masterpieces and popular compositions that resonate with our audiences.

    The home stretch

    Leading up to a concert, the pace of preparation intensifies far beyond what happens in rehearsals. We:

    • Organize ticket sales through our software and manage the flow of tickets
    • Create and activate our marketing plan to build awareness and sell tickets
    • Update our website as the portal for concert information and ticket sales
    • Produce our Playbill, which involves everything from layout to the logistics of sponsor credits to program notes about the orchestra and the music being performed

    Outreach

    In addition to our performances, we engage in initiatives that cultivate a love and appreciation for orchestral music. We partner with senior centers, community groups and beyond. Our efforts include collecting and donating instruments, teaching classes, and organizing special events.

    Fundraising: The lifeblood of the orchestra

    Community orchestras rely heavily on fundraising. Our costs include the cost of our music director and soloists, renting concert venues, purchasing music, marketing and media, website and social media development and much more.

    Fundraising efforts include grant writing, ticket sales, and soliciting donations from local businesses and individuals. Our major fundraising events, DoMore 24 and our upcoming Pick Up the Tempo campaign, help make our existence and growth possible. Please visit our website SODELOMUSIC.ORG to learn more about how you can help SODELO serve our community.

    There is much more, including our board of directors’ leadership and organization, financial management, database and software management, concert logistics, and managing relationships with our audiences and donors.

    And yes, we do play six or seven concerts each year!

    Please join us for our holiday concert at Sussex Academy in Georgetown on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in early November.

    Your financial support, at whatever level, will be greatly appreciated.

    We are currently filling openings for bassoon, trombone, harp, piano, violin, viola and cello.

    And if you would like to join us as a volunteer, we will welcome you warmly!

    Information on all of these opportunities is on our website SODELOMUSIC.org , where you also can sign up for our mailing list. Or write to us at southerndealwareorchestra@gmail.com.

    Steve Greifer is board president of SODELO, the Southern Delaware Orchestra.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Behind the scenes of Delaware's newest orchestra

