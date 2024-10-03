Swoop, mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in Delaware. Here is where to see him

Do you love the Philadelphia Eagles and McDonald’s?

Well, we have good news: Swoop, the mascot of the Eagles, will be in Delaware on Friday, Oct. 4, for a meet and greet.

McDonald’s at 1401 Governors Place in Bear will host Swoop from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as he greets fans and works the drive-thru to promote the Eagles Bundle Box and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House Charities, which was founded in Philadelphia.

The Eagles Bundle Box comes with two Big Mac sandwiches, an order of 10-piece chicken nuggets, two cheeseburgers and two medium fries. Each box includes one of three limited-edition commemorative magnets, a collab between the restaurant and the football team.

McDonald’s and the Eagles will be donating $1 from every Eagles Bundle Box sold to Ronald McDonald House locations in Delaware, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Throughout October, both organizations will continue commemorating the milestone with various promotions and activities.

McDonald's near me in Delaware

1401 Governors Place, Bear

1 Addy Road, Bethany Beach

18733 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville

60 East St., Camden

2702 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont

38667 Sussex Highway, Delmar

1788N N. Dupont Highway, Dover

879 N. Dupont Highway, Dover

915 S. Dupont Highway, Dover

1424 Forrest Ave., Dover

1704 E. Lebanon Road

101 New Road, Elsmere

20817 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown

16758 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington

580 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown

653 N. Dupont Blvd., Milford

30255 Commerce Drive, Millsboro

24943 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro

4625 Kirkwood Highway, Milltown

374 E. Main St., Newark

815 S. College Ave., Newark

3010 New Castle Ave., New Castle

101 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle

700 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road, Ogletown

18878 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

36218 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville

38215 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville

333 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna

1790 W. Newport Pike, Stanton

700 W. Fourth St., Wilmington

