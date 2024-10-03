Open in App
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Swoop, mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in Delaware. Here is where to see him

    By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Do you love the Philadelphia Eagles and McDonald’s?

    Well, we have good news: Swoop, the mascot of the Eagles, will be in Delaware on Friday, Oct. 4, for a meet and greet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrCLq_0vt0j1th00

    McDonald’s at 1401 Governors Place in Bear will host Swoop from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as he greets fans and works the drive-thru to promote the Eagles Bundle Box and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House Charities, which was founded in Philadelphia.

    The Eagles Bundle Box comes with two Big Mac sandwiches, an order of 10-piece chicken nuggets, two cheeseburgers and two medium fries. Each box includes one of three limited-edition commemorative magnets, a collab between the restaurant and the football team.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dx87X_0vt0j1th00

    McDonald’s and the Eagles will be donating $1 from every Eagles Bundle Box sold to Ronald McDonald House locations in Delaware, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

    New: Ranking Eagles' top 100 of all time: Our list from No. 50 to 26. Where Jalen Hurts ranks

    Throughout October, both organizations will continue commemorating the milestone with various promotions and activities.

    McDonald's near me in Delaware

    • 1401 Governors Place, Bear
    • 1 Addy Road, Bethany Beach
    • 18733 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville
    • 60 East St., Camden
    • 2702 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont
    • 38667 Sussex Highway, Delmar
    • 1788N N. Dupont Highway, Dover
    • 879 N. Dupont Highway, Dover
    • 915 S. Dupont Highway, Dover
    • 1424 Forrest Ave., Dover
    • 1704 E. Lebanon Road
    • 101 New Road, Elsmere
    • 20817 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown
    • 16758 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington
    • 580 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown
    • 653 N. Dupont Blvd., Milford
    • 30255 Commerce Drive, Millsboro
    • 24943 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro
    • 4625 Kirkwood Highway, Milltown
    • 374 E. Main St., Newark
    • 815 S. College Ave., Newark
    • 3010 New Castle Ave., New Castle
    • 101 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle
    • 700 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle
    • 4160 Ogletown Stanton Road, Ogletown
    • 18878 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
    • 36218 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville
    • 38215 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville
    • 333 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna
    • 1790 W. Newport Pike, Stanton
    • 700 W. Fourth St., Wilmington

    Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Swoop, mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in Delaware. Here is where to see him

