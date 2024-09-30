Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Delaware Lottery Play 3 Day, Play 3 Night winning numbers for September 29, 2024

    By Anthony DiMattia,

    2 days ago

    The Delaware Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Sunday, September 29, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Play 3 numbers from September 29 drawing

    Day: 2-6-6

    Night: 4-0-8

    Check Play 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 4 numbers from September 29 drawing

    Day: 9-6-4-3

    Night: 1-0-5-4

    Check Play 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Multi-Win Lotto numbers from September 29 drawing

    02-09-20-23-27-29

    Check Multi-Win Lotto payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lucky For Life numbers from September 29 drawing

    07-15-27-31-38, Lucky Ball: 14

    Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Play 5 numbers from September 29 drawing

    Day: 1-2-5-7-4

    Night: 2-5-9-0-9

    Check Play 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    • Sign the Ticket: Establish legal ownership by signing the back of your ticket with an ink pen.
    • Prizes up to $599: Claim at any Delaware Lottery Retailer, in person at the Delaware Lottery Office, or mail your signed ticket and claim form; print your name/address on the ticket’s back and keep a copy/photo for records. By mail, send original tickets and documentation to: Delaware Lottery, 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102, Dover, DE 19904.
    • Prizes up to $2,500: Claim in person at Delaware Lottery Retailer Claim Centers throughout Kent, Sussex and New Castle Counties.
    • Prizes of $5,001 or more: Claim in person at the Delaware Lottery Office (business days 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with a photo ID and Social Security card.
    • For all prize claims, directions to the Delaware Lottery Office are available online or via mapquest.com for a map.

    Check previous winning numbers and payouts at Delaware Lottery .

    Can I claim a jackpot prize anonymously in Delaware?

    Fortunately for First State residents, the Delaware Lottery allows winners remain anonymous. Unlike many other states that require a prize be over a certain jackpot, Delawareans can remain anonymous no matter how much, or how little, they win.

    How long do I have to claim my prize in Delaware?

    Tickets are valid for up to one year past the drawing date for drawing game prizes or within one year of the announced end of sales for Instant Games, according to delottery.com.

    When are the Delaware Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
    • Play 3, 4: Daily at 1:58 p.m. and 7:57 p.m., except Sunday afternoon.
    • Multi-Win Lotto: 7:57 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
    • Lucky for Life: Daily at 10:38 p.m.
    • Lotto America: 11:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Delaware Online digital operations manager. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Lottery Play 3 Day, Play 3 Night winning numbers for September 29, 2024

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Port of Wilmington cargo is shut down by the first East Coast strike in 47 years
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Draconid meteor shower begins on Oct. 6. Where its name comes from, how to watch it
    Delaware Online | The News Journal18 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    What haunts Phillies for 'rest of our lives' − and drives Bryce Harper for MLB postseason
    Delaware Online | The News Journal44 minutes ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Ranking Eagles' top 100 of all time: Our list from No. 50 to 26. Where Jalen Hurts ranks
    Delaware Online | The News Journal40 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy