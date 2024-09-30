Open in App
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    St. Georges Bridge set to reopen, body pulled from Christina River, Al Roker in the forecast

    By Jamesetta Miller Walker, Delaware News Journal,

    3 days ago

    (Editor's note: The Saturday Daily Briefing was sent in error Sunday. We apologize for the repetition.)

    Welcome to Monday!

    Better check your Mega Millions lottery ticket. You may not have to work much longer. A $4 million ticket sold in Delaware in late August remains unclaimed. Read this story to find out about the jackpot and other high-dollar unclaimed winnings.

    Meanwhile, the beginning of the week is expected to be overcast, but hang in there – the forecast brightens up before week's end. That's just enough time to plan an in-state excursion to view some amazing fall. foliage Here's a guide to some of the best viewing in Delaware.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMm6v_0voYv00s00

    And as we turn the calendar toward October, the hiking trails call. Let's not forget that Delaware offers a vast experience. Here's where to explore up and down the First State.

    And now, more news …

    When will St. Georges Bridge reopen after multimillion-dollar repair project?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8fgO_0voYv00s00

    October is bringing more change. It looks as if the reopening of the St. Georges Bridge is on the horizon.

    The renovated span, when complete, will reconnect Route 13 over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. Ben Mace writes that it has been closed since April 2023, forcing a detour onto Route 1 at the Roth Bridge. The tentative reopening is Oct. 11.

    Read Ben's Ben's story to learn about the costs and the scope of the upgrades.

    Also worth your time …

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKDsj_0voYv00s00

    Breaking news: Body pulled from Christina River in Stanton by Delaware State Police

    Education: Where should Delaware rank among the best and worst states for teachers? WalletHub answers

    Entertainment: Al Roker is in Delaware forecast. How to see him this fall

    Family fun: 8 places offering u-pick, fall farm events, mums & more for families

    Public safety: A century-old intersection was in need of repairs until residents pushed back

    Video of the Day : What to know about jury duty in Delaware

    News Quiz: Blue Ribbon schools and a rapper coming to town: Test your news IQ.

    Sports : When do Phillies postseason tickets go on sale? See how to get your Red October tix

    Delaware Voices Uplifted!

    Not everything good civic action or community improvement in Delaware makes our radar.

    Aimed at connecting underserved audiences and shining light on those doing the hard work of improving their communities, we’d like to introduce you to Delaware Voices Uplifted .

    Our Facebook Group is a gathering place for Delaware residents to share the good things happening in their neighborhoods, projects and efforts to bring about positive change.

    Led by Anitra Johnson, this virtual space is meant to both inform and inspire you.

    Note to readers

    Daily Briefing is your first stop for top Delaware news, a friendly guide to other Delaware Online services – our best projects, digital archives, e-edition, online puzzles and comics, polls, regional and seasonal guides, award-winning photos and videos, social media highlights & more.

    This is your morning briefing. We strive to make it engaging, useful and informative.

    Thank you to our readers who support us as subscribers, making our local coverage of your community possible. Check out our Subscribers Guide.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2J0T_0voYv00s00

    🍹 Fall Fun : 🎃 🍂 🏈 Welcome to our 2024 Delaware Fall Guide 🏈 🎃 🍂

    Get out: Delaware Renaissance Faire discount ticket sales end soon: Details

    🍳 Comfort food: Eins, Zwei, G'suffa! Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Delaware

    🧩 Brain teaser: QuickCross, the easy-breezy crossword

    ✈️ Get away : Summer's over. What are your top vacation regrets?

    🥾 Get moving : Where to find corn mazes and hayrides in Delaware in 2024

    🛠️ Problem solved : What can my cat eat? A look at safe, dangerous human foods for your kitty

    💗 Give back: This Delaware woman has made 120 lasagnas for strangers, all to spread some 'Lasagna Love'

    And now, more news we don’t want you to miss …

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: St. Georges Bridge set to reopen, body pulled from Christina River, Al Roker in the forecast

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Paula Sullivan
    2d ago
    Who is writing these articles, and please get it together!!!🤦🏽‍♀️🤔
    Lynn Banks
    2d ago
    so this article is about a body pulled from river but it reads of about a lottery ticket who is printing these articles backwards
    View all comments
