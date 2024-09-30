Open in App
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Vote for Week 4 Delaware HS Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

    By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports during Week 4. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Sports Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists.

    Voting is free o. The winner will be announced Friday. Here are this week’s nominees:

    Editor’s note: If you cannot see this poll on your desktop or mobile device, please refresh this page or try opening it in a different browser. Some mobile app users may need to open this page in a browser instead of in the app to register their vote.

    Tyler Cifa, Salesianum boys soccer: Senior scored 3 goals and had an assist in a 3-3 draw against Phelps School (Pa.) and a 2-1 victory against Charlotte Latin (N.C.).

    Timothy Claessens, Newark Charter cross country: Sophomore placed second in the varsity C race at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational in 15:46.

    Ryan Lowe, Sussex Academy field hockey: Junior had 3 goals and 3 assists in 12-0 victory over Polytech and 10-0 victory over Seaford.

    Ben Pizarro, Tatnall cross country: Senior placed third in the challenge race at the Carlisle Invitational for the first-place Hornets with a time of 15:37.50.

    Madelyn Way, Saint Mark's volleyball: Junior had 44 assists, 6 digs and 4 aces in a 3-2 victory over Ursuline and a 3-0 victory against St. Elizabeth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5Nki_0voYqal800

    Brandon Holveck reports on high school sports for The News Journal. Contact him at bholveck@delawareonline.com .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Vote for Week 4 Delaware HS Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

