Vote for Week 4 Delaware HS Athlete of the Week, presented by Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists

Tyler Cifa, Salesianum boys soccer: Senior scored 3 goals and had an assist in a 3-3 draw against Phelps School (Pa.) and a 2-1 victory against Charlotte Latin (N.C.).

Timothy Claessens, Newark Charter cross country: Sophomore placed second in the varsity C race at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational in 15:46.

Ryan Lowe, Sussex Academy field hockey: Junior had 3 goals and 3 assists in 12-0 victory over Polytech and 10-0 victory over Seaford.

Ben Pizarro, Tatnall cross country: Senior placed third in the challenge race at the Carlisle Invitational for the first-place Hornets with a time of 15:37.50.

Madelyn Way, Saint Mark's volleyball: Junior had 44 assists, 6 digs and 4 aces in a 3-2 victory over Ursuline and a 3-0 victory against St. Elizabeth.

