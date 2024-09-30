Fire Nick Sirianni? How Jalen Hurts, other Eagles will determine that − and how soon

TAMPA, Fla. − In the grand scheme of things, a humbling Week 4 loss can easily be explained away and quickly forgotten over the course of a long season.

After all, the Eagles were playing in the stifling Florida heat and humidity Sunday, without their top two wide receivers and right tackle, and finishing up a grueling September travel schedule that included trips to Brazil and New Orleans before coming here just three days after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.

And the Eagles were heading into their bye week.

So in the parlance of former 76ers coach Doc Rivers, you can chalk this Eagles' 33-16 beatdown to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a classic "schedule loss." Or, as Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson put it: "Mother Nature got the best of us, also the Tampa Bay Bucs. They beat us."

Except Nick Sirianni doesn't have that luxury anymore.

Sirianni, after all, oversaw a 1-6 collapse last season that led Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman to turn Sirianni into a "30,000-foot view" coach as Kellen Moore became caretaker of the offense.

So it was always going to be precarious for Sirianni as he's now 3-8 in his last 11 games. And then for the Eagles to "lay an egg," as Sirianni put it on Sunday, certainly doesn't help his cause.

Sure, Lurie and Roseman could pull the plug on Sirianni during this week off. And it's much more feasible than it would have been in the past because the Eagles have a head-coach-in-waiting in Moore on staff along with a defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio who has been a head coach before.

It's still highly unlikely, though. At least for this week. After all, Sirianni has the built-in excuse of not having wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with right tackle Lane Johnson, on Sunday.

But Sirianni is certainly on notice. That's because Brown, Smith and Johnson should be back when the Eagles play next, on Oct. 13, at home against the Cleveland Browns. And if things don't change, then that speculation will only grow stronger.

Against the Bucs, it was a lack of discipline all the way around.

It was Jalen Hurts committing his NFL-high seventh turnover of the season, getting stripped late in the third quarter with the Eagles inside the Bucs' red zone, as the Eagles were poised to cut into a 14-point deficit.

And you can absolve Hurts, to a point. It's much more difficult throwing to Jahan Dotson and practice-squadders Parris Campbell and John Ross than to Brown and Smith, who each have had 1,000 yards or more receiving in each of the last two seasons.

"I think there are a lot of teams at this point of the season that don’t really have an identity," Hurts said. "I think we’re still trying to figure that out. I think it’s challenging when you’ve had different moving pieces throughout."

But that doesn't absolve Hurts completely, or an offense that still hasn't scored a single point in the first quarter this season. Or a defense that looked disinterested at best, and incompetent at worst, as Bucs QB Baker Mayfield completed 12 of his first 13 passes for 138 yards in leading Tampa Bay to two quick and easy touchdowns.

And then Cooper DeJean fumbled a punt away when teammate Isaiah Rodgers pushed a Bucs player into him, leading to another TD. Later, teammate Kelee Ringo collided with DeJean on another Bucs punt. Jeremiah Trotter fell on the ball. And there were penalties, players cramping, and signs of surrender permeating the Eagles.

"I’ll never question nobody that got out of there," said edge rusher Brandon Graham, who at age 36, was one of the few who didn't wilt in the heat. Graham played most of the game and had a sack Sunday.

"Stuff happens, stuff happens," Graham said. "They know their bodies. I know that, for sure, we’re just trying to make plays ... We weren’t tackling so good. There were some tackles out there that we left on the field. There were some third downs that we didn’t get off the field, especially on key moments that would have shifted the momentum."

None of that reflects well on Sirianni, who as the head coach is responsible for exactly all of those things − scheme, discipline and conditioning.

"For us to go out there and lay an egg, and we're down 24-0, that's always gonna start on me," Sirianni said. "I didn't have the guys ready to start. Our fundamentals weren't what we needed them to be. We'll make sure we're working on that.

"We gotta make some changes on what's going on fundamentally."

But those changes don't happen unless the players believe the coach is worth fighting for. We have already seen signs questioning that from Hurts at the end of last season and even into training camp;. And the "Mother Nature" loss certainly certainly adds to those questions.

For now, though, Sirianni still deserves the benefit of the doubt. Graham made sure of that when he spoke to the team in the locker room after the game.

"I feel like we’re going to get better, get healthy when we come back," Graham said. "I said some stuff that’s going to get them motivated. People knew what this was ... I like where our head is, as far as, ‘Hey man, that’s me.’ Everybody’s owning what they do. It ain’t no pointing fingers."

But what's true in Week 4 might not be true a month or so later. Hurts will determine that. So will Brown, Smith and Johnson when they get back.

Otherwise, a "schedule loss" or a "Mother Nature" loss, or injuries, won't be enough to save Sirianni's job. That's why Hurts was asked if the team's identity or messaging is something he and Sirianni talk about.

"We have our moments," Hurts said.

Sirianni can't find that reassuring.

