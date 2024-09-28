Delaware is one of the top states people are least likely to move from, according to study

We all know Delaware has seen an influx of new residents in recent years, and while some Delawareans stay only for a while, many are choosing to call the First State home for good.

A recent study found that Delaware is one of the states people are least likely to leave. Here’s what the data shows.

Why residents don’t want to leave Delaware

Rocket Moving , a moving service, compiled a list of which states people don’t want to move from the most. The ranking is based on international and domestic migration, quality of life, happiness scores, cost of living and the average cost of rent in each state, all gathered from United States Census and World Population Review reports. Then, each state was ranked by its total migration rates per capita in one year.

Delaware is No. 5 for states people are least likely to leave, according to Rocket Moving.

With a population of 1,031,890 and a net domestic migration of 38,468, the study finds that Delaware’s net domestic migration per 100,000 people from 2020 to 2023 is 3,727.92. Net internal migration is 3,454, or 334.73 per 100,000 people. The sum of newcomers from 2020 to 2023 is 4,062.64 people, or 1,015.66 for one year per 100,000 people.

The First State’s happiness ranking is 55.16, the second highest of the top five ranked states. Delaware’s quality of life is 48th in the nation, with the cost of living at 103, safety at 51.36 and the average rent at $1,610, one of the most affordable in the U.S., according to Rocket Moving.

The rest of the states in the top 10 are:

Idaho at No. 1, with 1,360.39 newcomers per 100,000 residents yearly. The state has the highest happiness ranking in the top 10.

South Carolina at No. 2, with 1,233.92 newcomers per capita.

Montana at No. 3, with 1,125.54 newcomers per capita.

Florida at No. 4, with 1,099.14 newcomers per capita. The state has the fifth-highest quality of life, the highest of the top 10.

Arizona at No. 6, with 836.78 newcomers per capita.

Maine at No. 7, with 831.34 newcomers per capita. The state has the highest cost of living in the ranking.

North Carolina at No. 8, with 801.11 newcomers per capita. The state has the second-highest quality of life and is one of the most affordable states ranked.

Tennessee at No. 9, with 766.56 newcomers per capita. The state has the most affordable cost of living in the ranking.

Texas at No. 10, with 672 newcomers per capita. It is the second most affordable state ranked.

