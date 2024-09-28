Open in App
    Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Al Roker is in Delaware forecast. How to see him this fall

    By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Al Roker , America's beloved weatherman, is on a mission to cook up good vibes when he talks about his new recipe book at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Oct. 25.

    The price for this ticketed event includes his new book "Al Roker's Recipes to Live By," a book signing, and free food samples from Roker's cookbook prepared by popular Black-owned Wilmington restaurant Oath 84 .

    Who is Al Roker?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKDsj_0vmuK2wd00

    Roker, 70, is a rock-star weatherman. He's the meteorologist on NBC's "Today Show" and co-anchor of the "3rd Hour of Today." Roker's career spans more than 40 years on TV and 14 Emmy awards. He's also written over a dozen books, according to his bio .

    Al Roker celebrates weight loss on IG

    The meteorologist was known for being much heavier back in the day. In 2022, Roker celebrated the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery by making an Instagram post that featured him showing off a huge pair of jeans he used to wear.

    "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today," Roker posted on March 15, 2022. "It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come."

    What recipes are in Al Roker's new cookbook?

    Roker's new cookbook " Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By " will be released on hardcover Oct. 15, according to Amazon.

    The book features 100 original and kitchen-tested dishes written by Roker and his daughter Courtney Roker Laga. His book's summary on Amazon says their recipes include:

    • Sunrise burritos
    • Shrimp and grits with bell peppers and bacon
    • Smothered chicken
    • Coffee and spice-rubbed pork chops
    • Christmas morning cinnamon rolls
    • Bourbon apple pie milkshakes
    • Tuscan Polenta
    • Silky cauliflower puree
    • Lemon meringue crumb crust pie

    Hoda leaving Today Show

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IF04V_0vmuK2wd00

    Roker's "Today Show" colleague Hoda Kotb announced she's stepping down in early 2025, but she'll still be a part of the NBC family, according to an article by Today.com .

    The article says on Thursday, Sept. 26, she tearfully reminisced about how her 60th birthday celebration in August inspired her to make a change:

    "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," Kotb said. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

    Al Roker's recipes inspire Delaware restaurant

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1bVN_0vmuK2wd00

    Not only will Roker sign copies of his new cookbook and have a discussion in Wilmington, but guests also will have a chance to munch on food.

    After Roker's talk, Justin Womack, chef and owner of Oath 84 , will host the crowd at his restaurant (902 N. Market St., Wilmington). Folks can head over there, where Womack and his team will serve food samples inspired by the epic weatherman's new cookbook, which is also included in the price of Roker's ticketed event.

    Rapper Flavor Flav drawn to Delaware: Hip Hop Summit launches fall 2024

    Hackers attack Delaware libraries: They demand a ransom

    When is Al Roker coming to Delaware?

    Wilmington Public Library (10 E. 10th St., Wilmington) at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets are $30. To register, visit tinyurl.com/RokerBookSigning . For more info, visit facebook.com/WilmingtonLibraryDE or wilmington.lib.de.us or call (302) 571-7400.

    If you have an interesting story idea, email lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com . Consider signing up for his weekly newsletter, DO Delaware, at delawareonline.com/newsletters .

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Al Roker is in Delaware forecast. How to see him this fall

