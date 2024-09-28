Feeling lucky? $4 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Delaware remains unclaimed

Check those lottery tickets because you might be a winner, and if you're really lucky, a huge jackpot winner.

These lottery prizes have not been claimed in Delaware yet. One of them may be yours, including this big Mega Millions winner.

Mega Millions unclaimed tickets

$4 million-winning ticket purchased at the Redner's Market in Camden. The drawing date of the ticket was Aug. 20, 2024.

A $10,000-winning ticket purchased at Buyrite Liquors in New Castle. The drawing date of the ticket was Jan. 19, 2024.

Powerball unclaimed tickets

A $150,000-winning Powerball ticket purchased at Shore Stop No. 263 – MOT. The drawing date of the ticket was April 20, 2024.

$100,000 winning ticket sold at Fenwick Island Goose Creek in Selbyville. The drawing date of the ticket was Aug. 19, 2024.

A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket purchased at Wawa No. 834 in Lewes. The drawing date of the ticket was Sept. 30, 2023.

A $10,000-winning Mega Millions ticket purchased at Buyrite Liquors in New Castle. The drawing date of the ticket was Jan. 19, 2024.

How long do I have to claim my prize?

Tickets are valid for up to one year past the drawing date for drawing game prizes or within one year of the announced end of sales for Instant Games, according to delottery.com .

How can I claim my prize?

First things first, sign the back of your ticket using an ink pen to identify yourself as the ticket owner. Once signed, ownership of a ticket cannot be changed or transferred, according to the Delaware lottery .

For prizes $599 or less, tickets can be redeemed at Delaware lottery retailers or at the Delaware Lottery Office. You can also mail your tickets to the Delaware Lottery Office: 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102, Dover, DE 19904.

Prizes worth $2,500 or less can be claimed at select Delaware Lottery retailer claim centers throughout Kent, Sussex and New Castle counties.

Any prize between $600 and $5,000 can be claimed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at these redemption centers:

Delaware Lottery 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102Dover, DE 19904

1575 McKee Road, Suite 102Dover, DE 19904 Division of Revenue 20653 DuPont Blvd., Suite 2Georgetown, DE 19947302-856-5358

20653 DuPont Blvd., Suite 2Georgetown, DE 19947302-856-5358 Division of Revenue Carvel State Office Building820 N. French St.Wilmington, DE 19801302-577-8162*Must enter at Ninth and French streets.

A prize worth $5,001 or more can be claimed at the Delaware Lottery Office on business days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must bring a photo ID with your name and address and a Social Security card.

All winning Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto America tickets must be redeemed in the state and jurisdiction where they were sold.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Feeling lucky? $4 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Delaware remains unclaimed