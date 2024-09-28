Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Feeling lucky? $4 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Delaware remains unclaimed

    By Anthony DiMattia, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iPzh_0vmu6uBt00

    Check those lottery tickets because you might be a winner, and if you're really lucky, a huge jackpot winner.

    These lottery prizes have not been claimed in Delaware yet. One of them may be yours, including this big Mega Millions winner.

    Mega Millions unclaimed tickets

    • $4 million-winning ticket purchased at the Redner's Market in Camden. The drawing date of the ticket was Aug. 20, 2024.
    • A $10,000-winning ticket purchased at Buyrite Liquors in New Castle. The drawing date of the ticket was Jan. 19, 2024.

    Powerball unclaimed tickets

    • A $150,000-winning Powerball ticket purchased at Shore Stop No. 263 – MOT. The drawing date of the ticket was April 20, 2024.
    • $100,000 winning ticket sold at Fenwick Island Goose Creek in Selbyville. The drawing date of the ticket was Aug. 19, 2024.
    • A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket purchased at Wawa No. 834 in Lewes. The drawing date of the ticket was Sept. 30, 2023.
    • A $10,000-winning Mega Millions ticket purchased at Buyrite Liquors in New Castle. The drawing date of the ticket was Jan. 19, 2024.

    How long do I have to claim my prize?

    Tickets are valid for up to one year past the drawing date for drawing game prizes or within one year of the announced end of sales for Instant Games, according to delottery.com .

    How can I claim my prize?

    First things first, sign the back of your ticket using an ink pen to identify yourself as the ticket owner. Once signed, ownership of a ticket cannot be changed or transferred, according to the Delaware lottery .

    For prizes $599 or less, tickets can be redeemed at Delaware lottery retailers or at the Delaware Lottery Office. You can also mail your tickets to the Delaware Lottery Office: 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102, Dover, DE 19904.

    Prizes worth $2,500 or less can be claimed at select Delaware Lottery retailer claim centers throughout Kent, Sussex and New Castle counties.

    Any prize between $600 and $5,000 can be claimed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at these redemption centers:

    • Delaware Lottery 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102Dover, DE 19904
    • Division of Revenue 20653 DuPont Blvd., Suite 2Georgetown, DE 19947302-856-5358
    • Division of Revenue Carvel State Office Building820 N. French St.Wilmington, DE 19801302-577-8162*Must enter at Ninth and French streets.

    Did anyone win?: Delaware Lottery Powerball, Play 3 Day winning numbers for September 25, 2024

    Big winner: Delaware man wins $300,000 in lottery scratch-off game

    A prize worth $5,001 or more can be claimed at the Delaware Lottery Office on business days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must bring a photo ID with your name and address and a Social Security card.

    All winning Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto America tickets must be redeemed in the state and jurisdiction where they were sold.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Feeling lucky? $4 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Delaware remains unclaimed

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Red October begins Saturday. Who the Philadelphia Phillies will play is a mystery
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    What jersey are the Philadelphia Eagles wearing in Week 4?
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    Want to take in the sights of fall in Delaware? Here's where you can go
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    Glam or Ghoul? Unleash your Halloween creativity with makeup
    Delaware Online | The News Journal19 hours ago
    Delaware NBA star Donte DiVincenzo going to Minnesota in Karl-Anthony Towns deal: Report
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy