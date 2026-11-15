Delaware’s retail scene is busy right now, with big stores and field teams gearing up for the holidays. Good time to grab steady hours or pick up extra income.

Employer: Walmart (#1990)

Walmart (#1990) Location: Delaware, OH (1760 Columbus Pike)

(1760 Columbus Pike) Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Move and stock seasonal merchandise, help get the store ready for major holidays, and keep products easy for shoppers to find. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Delaware, OH (field-based with regional travel)

(field-based with regional travel) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Travel to major retailers to set planograms, do resets, and build displays overnight. Good fit if you like hands-on work, working mostly on your own, and using mobile tools to track what you’ve done.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Delaware, OH (field-based)

(field-based) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Support store teams by stocking shelves, setting up product displays, and keeping signs and prices correct. Great if you enjoy detail work, staying organized, and helping products stand out on the shelf.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Delaware, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Front-of-house role handling guest payments and basic customer service in a busy sports bar setting. Nice option if you like a fast-paced restaurant vibe and want to grow in food & beverage.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—holiday-season roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.