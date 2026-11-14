Delaware’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid options hiring now in Delaware, Ohio.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Delaware, OH

Delaware, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21 per hour

Lead a team, keep the restaurant running smoothly, and learn both kitchen and front-of-house skills. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths to move into management.

Employer: Subway

Subway Location: Delaware, OH

Delaware, OH Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time depending on store needs)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time depending on store needs) Pay: Not listed

Build custom sandwiches, greet guests, run the register, and keep the shop clean. Good fit if you want flexible shifts, a fast-paced job, and room to grow with a global brand, even if you’re just starting out.

Employer: Fresh Start Cafe and Bakery

Location: Delaware, OH

Delaware, OH Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16–$19 per hour

Hands-on role making artisan breads, pastries, desserts, plus soups, salads, and sandwiches in a commercial kitchen. Early-morning, active work with 401(k), employee discount, free food, and paid time off—great for experienced bakers or pastry grads who love scratch baking.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.