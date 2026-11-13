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Sports
Youth recreation basketball registration open
11 days ago
The City of Delaware Parks and Recreation youth recreation basketball program is now open for registration, with sign-ups closing on November 15. All practices and games will be held at Mingo Gym, with training starting in December and games beginning in January. Families can register online: https://secure.rec1.com/OH/delaware-oh/catalog
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Delaware, Ohio Parks and Recreation
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