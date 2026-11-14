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Sports
Winter indoor futsal now open for registration
13 days ago
City of Delaware Parks and Recreation and Delaware Soccer Association are offering indoor futsal for boys and girls ages 5–13 this winter, with fast-paced, game-style play each week and teams formed on the spot. Registration is now open and space is limited; sign up online: https://secure.rec1.com/OH/delaware-oh/catalog
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Delaware, Ohio Parks and Recreation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.