🏛️ Delaware County Nov. 16 Session: Services, Roads, and 2027 Hearings

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners planned a regular session for Monday, November 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM in the Commissioners Hearing Room, 91 N. Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Commissioners Jeff Benton, Barb Lewis, and Gary Merrell were scheduled to attend.

The meeting was set to start with routine business: approving the electronic record from a prior meeting, taking public comment, and then voting on purchase orders, vouchers, then-and-now certificates, payment of warrants, memo transfers, and travel requests.

A major agenda item was what to name the Shared Services Building. That discussion involved several county service leaders, including:

Deputy County Administrator Dawn Huston

Kristine Hodge , Superintendent of Developmental Disabilities

, Superintendent of Developmental Disabilities Bob Horrocks , retired former director of SourcePoint

, retired former director of SourcePoint Deanna Brant , Director of Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services

, Director of Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Brian Galligher , Director of Veterans Services and the Veterans Service Board

, Director of Veterans Services and the Veterans Service Board Jeff Sells , Director of Job and Family Services

, Director of Job and Family Services Representatives of The Pizzuti Companies

Amy Funk from the Board of Developmental Disabilities

The Board also planned to consider a transfer of appropriation for the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

For Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Director Jeff Fishel brought:

An agreement with Pinpoint Behavioral Health Solutions, LLC for licensed social worker clinical supervision services

for licensed social worker clinical supervision services A purchase of a motor vehicle for EMS use

For drainage and roads, Bret Bacon proposed a resolution to set up the maintenance account, approve maintenance easements, and certify the 2028 drainage maintenance assessment percentage for the Ribov Drainage Improvement Project. County Engineer Chris Bauserman presented a right-of-way work permit summary and a request to release the maintenance bond for the Big Walnut Road widening at the Courtyards of Big Walnut.

Environmental Services and the Regional Sewer District Director Tiffany Maag presented:

A bid award and cash lease with Gary W. Stegner and Jeremy T. Stegner for county farm land at 6579 Moore Rd, Delaware, OH 43015

with for county farm land at A professional services agreement with Burgess & Niple, Inc. for the Northstar Ductile Iron Sewer Main Assessment & Design Project

Deputy County Administrator and General Counsel Aric Hochstettler and the Board also planned to consider an Amended and Restated Developer’s Agreement with Northstar Residential Development, LLC.

The agenda then listed Administrator Tracie Davies’ report, commissioners’ committee reports, an executive session, any other business, and adjournment.

Upcoming public meetings included regular Commissioners Sessions on Nov. 16, 19, 23, and 30, 2026. Special items:

Nov. 19, 2026, 10:00 AM – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program hearing

– Nov. 23, 2026, 9:45 AM – Public hearing on Ohio Health Care Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds

– Public hearing on Nov. 30, 2026 – Session at 9:30 AM, then Ditch Petition Viewings for Hills #551 (10:00 AM) and Haven’s #503 (10:15 AM)

In December 2026, sessions were set for Dec. 3, 7, 14, 17, and 21 at 9:30 AM. On Dec. 7, there were Ditch Petition Hearings for Butler Run (10:00 AM) and Roof Main A (1:30 PM). Dec. 10 was marked no session/canceled. Sessions on Dec. 24, 28, and 31 were listed as proposed (TBD).

For 2027, a session on Jan. 11, 2027 at 9:30 AM included a Ditch Petition Hearing for Olive Green/Condit at 10:30 AM. Another session on Jan. 14, 2027 at 9:30 AM included Hills #551 (10:00 AM) and Haven’s #503 (10:30 AM) hearings. The document noted that italicized dates are proposed by the Clerk, and resolution numbers can change in session.