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🐱 Sweet Delaware Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Nearby
Looking for a new feline friend in Delaware, OH? These cats and kittens are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a family to love.
Rachel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Rachel is a young brown tabby girl looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, she may be your match.
👉 Meet Rachel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Macy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Macy is another adorable brown tabby baby hoping for a forever family. She’s ready to settle into a home that will give her time, play, and gentle care.
👉 Meet Macy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jim
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Jim is a young male tabby who would love a soft bed and a person to call his own. If you’ve been thinking about a playful kitten, come meet him.
👉 Meet Jim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jimothy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Jimothy is another brown tabby boy looking for a loving home. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Jimothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flannel
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Flannel is a cream-colored American Shorthair kitten. If you love light-coated cats and want to raise a kitten from a young age, she could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Flannel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fleece
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Fleece is a cream/ivory American Shorthair boy. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and move into a caring home.
👉 Meet Fleece and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stinky" Pete
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County
- Phone: (740) 369-7387
Stinky" Pete is an adult cream/ivory American Shorthair. If you prefer a more settled cat instead of kitten chaos, this grown-up gentleman may be just what you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Stinky" Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Delaware, Ohio, consider visiting The Humane Society of Delaware County to meet these cats in person. A quick call to (740) 369-7387 can help you confirm who’s still available and learn more about the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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