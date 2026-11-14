Looking for a new feline friend in Delaware, OH? These cats and kittens are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Rachel is a young brown tabby girl looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, she may be your match.

👉 Meet Rachel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Macy is another adorable brown tabby baby hoping for a forever family. She’s ready to settle into a home that will give her time, play, and gentle care.

👉 Meet Macy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Jim is a young male tabby who would love a soft bed and a person to call his own. If you’ve been thinking about a playful kitten, come meet him.

👉 Meet Jim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Jimothy is another brown tabby boy looking for a loving home. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Jimothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Flannel is a cream-colored American Shorthair kitten. If you love light-coated cats and want to raise a kitten from a young age, she could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Flannel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Fleece is a cream/ivory American Shorthair boy. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and move into a caring home.

👉 Meet Fleece and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: The Humane Society of Delaware County

Phone: (740) 369-7387

Stinky" Pete is an adult cream/ivory American Shorthair. If you prefer a more settled cat instead of kitten chaos, this grown-up gentleman may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Stinky" Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Delaware, Ohio, consider visiting The Humane Society of Delaware County to meet these cats in person. A quick call to (740) 369-7387 can help you confirm who’s still available and learn more about the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.