Delaware’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in public infrastructure, data centers, and manufacturing. If you’re an engineer looking to grow your career close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Ohio (ODOT – Transportation District 06)

State of Ohio (ODOT – Transportation District 06) Location: Delaware, OH (400 East William Street)

(400 East William Street) Salary: $44.38/hour

Type: Full-time, permanent, overtime-exempt

Deadline: Posting closes at 11:59 PM Eastern on the listed application deadline

Lead planning and preliminary engineering for capital projects, pavement design, and GIS/asset mapping while coordinating work plans across the district. You’ll need to be a licensed Professional Engineer in Ohio with leadership or Transportation Engineer 3 experience, and you’ll get access to the State of Ohio’s full benefits package (medical, free dental/vision/basic life after eligibility, PTO, retirement, and more).

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Delaware, OH

Type: Full-time

Design next‑generation thermal and mechanical systems for data centers, including liquid cooling, HVAC integration, and airflow management. This role owns designs from concept through production, using BIM/3D tools and working closely with cross‑functional teams; ideal for someone with 3–5 years’ experience in thermal/ME design who likes hands‑on prototype work and some travel (up to 15–25%).

Employer: Attindas Hygiene Partners

Location: Delaware, OH

Type: Full-time

Take the lead on electrical industrial controls in a manufacturing plant that produces absorbent hygiene products. You’ll handle project scope, design, and installation, plus PLC logic, motor controls, and camera‑based inspection systems, so this fits an engineer with a BSEE (or equivalent) and 3–5 years of industrial experience who enjoys both troubleshooting and project leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.