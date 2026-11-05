Radio preview of Community Harvest First Friday

The City of Delaware and Main Street Delaware, Inc. will talk about the Community Harvest First Friday event on the Delaware City Digest radio show at 9:30 AM on 2026-11-06 on The New My 967. Hosts Courtney and Caroline will share what residents can expect at the Community Harvest event. Past and recent episodes are also available on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4izfRmx

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Delaware, Ohio - Government