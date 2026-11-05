🏗️ Delaware, Ohio Engineering Roles: Multiple Openings in Data Center Design

Delaware’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and power systems. If you’re into BIM, structural design, or testing high‑power gear, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Delaware, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Vertiv’s Building Information Modeling (BIM) team, creating and updating Revit models across architectural, mechanical, electrical, and structural disciplines. You’ll support BIM coordinators, help manage templates and standards, and publish models to platforms like Autodesk Construction Cloud, all inside a large, global data center infrastructure company.

Employer: LVI Associates (hiring for a global critical digital infrastructure leader)

(hiring for a global critical digital infrastructure leader) Location: Delaware / Columbus, OH area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the New Product Development team designing modular steel systems for next‑gen data centers. This role mixes 3D structural modeling, analysis, detailing, and field support, with about 15–25% travel and close work with mechanical, electrical, manufacturing, and site teams—great if you want to see your designs built and installed, not just drawn.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Delaware, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role planning and running tests on high‑power electrical equipment used in data centers and industrial settings. You’ll set up 120V/480V systems, use scopes and power meters, troubleshoot issues, and document results—ideal if you like mixing lab work, field‑style wiring, and problem‑solving.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.