🔧 Delaware, OH Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Delaware’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and fixing things. Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds maintenance around Delaware, OH.

Employer: State of Ohio (Transportation – District 06)

State of Ohio (Transportation – District 06) Location: Delaware, OH (400 East William Street)

(400 East William Street) Type: Full-time, Contract / Classified, Union (OCSEA)

Salary: $25.61 – $31.47/hour

Hours: 7:00am–3:30pm, Monday–Friday (hours may vary)

Travel around the district doing advanced building maintenance and repairs, including electrical, plumbing, and HVAC work. Comes with state benefits (medical, free dental/vision/basic life after eligibility, paid time off, 11 holidays, retirement options) and is overtime-eligible.

Note: Posting closes at 11:59 PM Eastern on the application deadline; background check required.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Delaware, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing preventive, predictive, and repair maintenance on production and facility equipment, buildings, and grounds. You’ll work with electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems, read schematics, and use tools like multimeters and welders; shift, weekend, and overtime flexibility is required.

Employer: Green Scene Lawn Care

Location: Delaware, OH (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $35.00/hour + potential equity (up to 20%)

Start as a pest control technician, then grow into sales/route growth, with a clear path to General Manager and part-owner as you help build their new pest control division. Includes company vehicle and equipment and a big say in how the operation is run.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.