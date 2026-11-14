The Cape Henlopen Vikings defeated the Milford Buccaneers, 7-0, earning the program’s 15th championship title.

FREDERICA, Del. — The Cape Henlopen field hockey program and the DIAA Division One Field Hockey State Championship game have become synonymous over the past nine seasons. The Vikings have won or played in every state championship game since the sport was split into two divisions and have won seven of those games.

Friday night at DE Turf the Vikings increased that championship tally to eight.

Cape Henlopen field hockey defeated Milford, 7-0, in the DIAA Division One Field Hockey State Championship on November 13, earning the program’s 15th state title.

The Vikings started the championship game with strong play in the midfield that allowed them to get out on a breakaway opportunity early in the game. The scoring chance was broken up by the Milford defense, but the play forced a penalty corner opportunity. One of ten the Vikings generated throughout the game.

“In our midfield, we know that the opposite team had a really strong center forward [Molly Matsen] so our gameplan was to use the outside thirds and really focus on our one on one defense,” Atia Sabbagh said postgame.

The initial corner didn’t reap any results, but kept the possession on their offensive end. A minute later the Vikings turned the offensive pressure into a point.

Sabbagh wound up for a shot while standing just within the circle near the right of the cage. Sabbagh fired a strong shot toward the Milford goalkeeper and the Milford goalie, Sophia Daniels, stuck her right foot out to deflect the shot. The ball grazed Daniels’ foot and hit the stick of Teagan Baker who lunged her stick out just in time to deflect the ball into the air and to the back of the cage.

Kailey McMahon scored the Vikings’ other two goals in the first half starting with a short shot in front of an empty cage. Freshman Brynn Evick drew out the Milford goalkeeper and delivered a tough pass for McMahon to tap in and earned an assist for her effort. Senior Emily Wells assisted on McMahon’s second goal delivering a pass between two Milford defenders for McMahon to finish with a backhand shot to the back right of the cage.

McMahon’s goal gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead at halftime. The lead doubled in the first seven minutes of the third quarter.

Two of the Vikings’ three third quarter goals were scored on a pair of penalty corner conversions by Baker and senior Mairead Rishko. Rishko scored the first penalty corner less than two minutes into the half on a pass from Baker that Rishko redirected to the far left of the cage. Baker scored her penalty corner after the initial inbound pass from senior Grace Heers, sending a strong shot through the legs of Daniels in goal. The scores bookended a solo effort by Wells where the senior dribbled the ball through the circle and to the front right of the cage for a backhand shot that hit the back of the goal.

Wells added a second goal to her total in the fourth quarter which completed Cape Henlopen’s scoring. The Vikings’ seven goals are the most by a division one winner since the two division system was introduced before the 2017 season. It’s the most goals scored in a championship game since Delmar won the division two title, 7-1, in 2022.

“I feel like what was working the best was hitting the ball into space and then moving the defense,” Wells said about Cape Henlopen’s offensive attack. “We really had to work on that big pull right where we pulled back and then around because the pull left wasn’t there and they were doubling us. So, just getting there before the double and shooting.”

Cape Henlopen’s win is the program’s eighth state championship win over the past ten seasons and the 11th for head coach Kate Austin. Austin’s 2026 team finished the year 19-0 and allowed just a single goal all season.

“Just how light they’re able to keep it while playing at a high level. I mean I haven’t seen anything like it before,” Austin said about the traits that made this iteration of Cape Henlopen field hockey special. “It’s just impressive and to be able to play at a high level while having fun and while enjoying what you’re doing. And that’s what we preach.”

“It feels amazing,” Wells said postgame about being state champions. “I got my best friends from this team and I’ll probably be best friends [with] them for the rest of my life and we have a great coaching staff. Everyday I come to practice with a smile.”