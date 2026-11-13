From holiday traditions and family entertainment to community fundraisers, concerts, writing day and charity walks, here’s what’s happening across Delaware and nearby communities Nov. 14–15

Editor’s Note: Delaware LIVE covered each of these stories over the past several weeks. Click through and read more about each of these events as Delaware LIVE continues to expand editorial coverage of the best things about living in our community.

By George D. Rotsch, Delaware LIVE

DELAWARE — The holiday season is beginning to take shape across the First State, and this weekend offers plenty of ways to get out, have fun, and support local organizations.

The Festival of Trees returns to Wilmington, model trains begin rolling at the Brandywine Museum of Art, and Ebenezer Scrooge takes the stage in Middletown. Meanwhile, community fundraisers, live music, health screenings and historical programs offer something for nearly every interest.

Delaware LIVE News and Town Square LIVE have featured many of these events in recent weeks. We’ve gathered them into one weekend guide, complete with dates, times, and links to the original stories.

Holiday traditions begin

Delaware Hospice Festival of Trees — Wilmington

One of Delaware’s longtime holiday traditions returns this weekend as Delaware Hospice celebrates its 39th annual Festival of Trees at Brantwyn Estate, 600 Rockland Road.

The three-day event, running Friday through Sunday, features decorated Christmas trees, holiday shopping, musical entertainment and opportunities to support Delaware Hospice’s programs and services.

The festival has become a community tradition through the efforts of volunteers, businesses and families who return year after year. Visitors can also purchase remembrance ornaments honoring loved ones.

A second Festival of Trees celebration is scheduled for Dec. 4–6 in Selbyville.

Read the Town Square LIVE Festival of Trees story

Brandywine Railroad opens for the holidays — Chadds Ford

The trains begin rolling Saturday at the Brandywine Museum of Art as its popular Brandywine Railroad display opens for another holiday season.

A favorite for generations of families, the exhibition includes approximately 2,000 feet of track and more than 1,000 pieces, including locomotives, freight cars and trolleys traveling through miniature villages, farms, factories and a carnival.

Interactive buttons and foot pedals allow visitors to activate features throughout the display.

The railroad will remain on view through Jan. 10, 2027, with additional holiday activities planned throughout the season.

Read the Town Square LIVE Brandywine Railroad story

Live theater and music across the region

A Christmas Carol: The Musical — Middletown

Ebenezer Scrooge arrives in Middletown ahead of Thanksgiving as God’s Power & Light Company presents A Christmas Carol: The Musical at the historic Everett Theatre.

The production brings Charles Dickens’ familiar story of generosity, redemption and second chances to the stage.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. performance includes American Sign Language interpretation, providing an additional opportunity for theatergoers to enjoy the show.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children and students ages 3–17.

Read the Town Square LIVE A Christmas Carol story

Delaware lawyers take the stage for charity — Wilmington and Dover

Delaware’s legal community will trade courtroom appearances for stage performances with an original musical comedy called Flifferschmeep: Another Example of What Happens When You Get Lawyers Involved.

Presented by Profundo Bono, the production features judges, attorneys and other legal professionals performing to benefit the Combined Campaign for Justice, which supports civil legal services for Delawareans who cannot afford them.

Saturday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Tatnall School in Wilmington. Sunday’s show begins at 2 p.m. at Delaware State University in Dover.

Tickets are $25.

Read the Town Square LIVE Profundo Bono story

Brandywine Valley Symphony performs — Mendenhall

The Brandywine Valley Symphony continues its season Sunday with a 3 p.m. Masterworks concert at the Mendenhall Inn, just across the Delaware border in Pennsylvania.

Artistic Director Michael Hall will guide the audience through Georges Bizet’s Symphony No. 1, combining the performance with stories and musical examples intended to make classical music accessible and enjoyable.

Read the Town Square LIVE Brandywine Valley Symphony story

Community fundraisers offer ways to give back

Camping Out for Coats — Wilmington

Frawley Stadium will become a campground Saturday night as Sam’s KIDS celebrates the 10th anniversary of Camping Out for Coats.

The fundraiser supports Operation Warm, providing new winter coats to elementary school children throughout Delaware.

A kickoff celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. features live music, games, bonfires, refreshments and a silent auction. Registered participants can spend the night camping on the stadium field.

Since the event began in 2017, organizers say it has helped provide more than 17,000 coats to students at 37 elementary schools. This year’s goal is to raise enough money for another 2,000 coats.

Read the Town Square LIVE Camping Out for Coats story

Good KARMA 5K and One-Mile Walk — Wilmington

The Spread Good Karma Foundation will hold its inaugural Good KARMA 5K and one-mile walk Sunday morning at Conaty Park in Wilmington’s Trolley Square neighborhood.

Both events begin at 9 a.m., with race-day registration and bib pickup from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

The fundraiser supports free and donation-based wellness activities throughout Delaware, including yoga, Pilates, fitness classes, meditation and community walking groups.

Organizers hope to raise $25,000 to help keep those programs accessible to residents.

Read the Town Square LIVE Good KARMA 5K story

Southern Delaware Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rehoboth Beach

Families, caregivers and supporters of the Alzheimer’s Association will gather Saturday at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach for the Southern Delaware Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Originally scheduled for September, the event was postponed because of severe weather.

Participants raise money for Alzheimer’s research, education and services while recognizing families affected by dementia.

The event is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s national fundraising initiative. Participants should confirm the start time with organizers.

Read Delaware LIVE’s Southern Delaware Walk to End Alzheimer’s story

Health, history and activities for everyone

ChristianaCare offers lung cancer screenings — Newark and Wilmington

ChristianaCare will offer low-dose CT lung cancer screenings Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute in Newark and Wilmington Hospital.

The screenings are intended for eligible adults with a history of smoking and are designed to detect lung cancer before symptoms appear.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Residents can call 302-623-0552 for information about eligibility and scheduling.

Read Delaware LIVE’s ChristianaCare lung screening story

Special Forces veteran speaks — Milford

Christopher VanSant, a retired Delta Force soldier and Caesar Rodney High School graduate, will speak Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.

VanSant, who served in 11 combat deployments, will discuss his military experiences, injury and recovery, and the challenges of returning to civilian life.

The program is sponsored by the Milford Museum and Milford Public Library and offers an opportunity to continue recognizing veterans following Veterans Day.

Read Delaware LIVE’s Veterans Day events coverage

Hagley Museum offers daily cannon demonstrations — Wilmington

Visitors to Hagley Museum and Library can experience a new daily tradition as the museum fires its historic signal cannon at 1 p.m. each day it is open, weather permitting.

The demonstrations, which began Nov. 7, include an explanation of how signal cannons were used for communication during the 19th century.

The cannon firing takes place in Hagley’s historic powder yards, where the DuPont Co. manufactured black powder from 1802 to 1921.

Read Delaware LIVE’s Hagley cannon demonstration story

I Love To Write Day celebrates its Delaware roots — Statewide

A national celebration with Delaware roots returns Sunday.

I Love To Write Day was founded in 2002 by Delaware author John Riddle to encourage people of all ages to express themselves through writing.

The concept is simple: Write something.

It could be a letter, a poem, a journal entry, a family history or the beginning of a story.

Schools, libraries, families and individuals across the country can participate wherever they are.

Read Delaware LIVE’s story about the Delaware origins of I Love To Write Day

A weekend to enjoy Delaware and support your neighbors

From the holiday trains at the Brandywine Museum and the Festival of Trees to community races, live theater and nonprofit fundraisers, this weekend offers plenty of opportunities to explore Delaware.

Many of these events also demonstrate how much local organizations contribute to the communities they serve, whether through entertainment, education, health programs or direct assistance to families.

And while the holiday season is just beginning, these events provide an early reminder that some of Delaware’s strongest traditions are built around people coming together.

Readers can follow the links to Delaware LIVE News and Town Square LIVE’s original stories for additional information, registration details and ticket links.

Event schedules and availability are subject to change. Check with organizers before attending.

TO GO: Your weekend at a glance

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

Event schedules and admission availability can change. Check with organizers before attending.