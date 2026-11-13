Brantwyn Estate welcomes visitors Nov. 13-15 as Delaware Hospice celebrates 39 years of community support and Laura Robelen’s three decades of service

WILMINGTON — Delaware Hospice’s Festival of Trees opens Friday, Nov. 13, at Brantwyn Estate, inviting visitors to enjoy 63 decorated trees, shop for holiday gifts and treats, and support care for patients and families across the community.

Running through Sunday, Nov. 15, the festival features a holiday marketplace, bake shop, musical entertainment and remembrance displays honoring loved ones. Behind the holiday sparkle is a year-round volunteer effort — and one woman who has helped sustain it for three decades.

Honoring a Volunteer with 30 Years of Service

Laura Robelen, a Delaware Hospice trustee, has volunteered for 30 of the festival’s 39 years and served as chair for 22. At Thursday evening’s preview, the organization recognized her dedication to an event that brings neighbors together while raising money for hospice care and family support services.

“We could not further our mission without this,” Charles McDonough, Delaware Hospice’s president and CEO, told Robelen during the Nov. 12 gathering.

McDonough said her commitment extends throughout the year, with the next festival already on people’s minds the day after the previous one ends. He also thanked committee members, sponsors, friends and families for supporting care for people at their most vulnerable.

For visitors, the result of that commitment is a building filled with holiday creativity. Robelen said volunteers assembled this year’s 63 trees in just a day and a half, following months of preparation.

“That doesn’t happen without a fantastic group of volunteers, especially my Festival of Trees committee, who worked all year long to make things beautiful for you,” she said.

Her response to the recognition was to share the credit — with committee members, sponsors, community partners and decorators whose work gives visitors a festive outing with a purpose.

Robelen’s involvement reflects the sustained volunteer effort behind the event. In a retrospective following its 35th annual festival, Delaware Hospice reported that the celebration had raised more than $2 million for its programs over the years.

That account described more than 100 volunteers contributing thousands of hours to making decorations, coordinating tree designers, staffing the festival and matching finished trees with nonprofit organizations that could enjoy them after the event.

Another longstanding partner received recognition Thursday: Hopkins & Sons Moving and Storage, which has helped transport festival trees since 1991.

Robelen thanked the company for moving the festival into and out of its venues and delivering decorated trees to recipient facilities. She estimated that its crews had delivered more than 1,500 trees over the years.

Hopkins & Sons Donates

Representing the company, Carly Sayers announced a $4,140 donation to Delaware Hospice from an anniversary fundraising campaign. Hopkins & Sons, founded in 1946, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

“Every delivery carries a little joy while supporting such a meaningful mission,” Sayers said.

The Wilmington festival features trees sponsored and decorated by businesses and individuals, along with a marketplace, bake shop and musical entertainment. Specialty displays include Remembrance, Memorial Dove and New Hope trees.

The marketplace sells holiday decorations and gifts, with proceeds benefiting Delaware Hospice programs and services. For families missing someone during the holidays, remembrance ornaments offer a way to honor loved ones, with cards carrying personal messages.

The cause extends beyond end-of-life care. Delaware Hospice offers grief counseling, support groups and other resources to community members, including people whose loved ones did not receive care from the organization.

Its New Hope program serves grieving children and teens ages 6 to 17 through counseling, peer support and activities. Those services are available at no cost through donor support.

In Sussex County, Delaware Hospice is collaborating with the Selbyville Historical Society at a new festival location. A separate cocktail reception Dec. 5 will feature tree viewing, refreshments, entertainment, auction items and raffles. Tickets are $60.

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